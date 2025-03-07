3 early predictions for WWE WrestleMania 41 following Elimination Chamber 2025

After a slow start post-Royal Rumble, the Road To WWE WrestleMania 41 is now in full swing. Both the men's and women's main event title scenes are on fire, and the rest of the card is heating up with compelling work from CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, and more. By the time April 19 and 20 roll around, we could be in for one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time!

With very little confirmed for The Show Of Shows, speculation is rampant regarding the thrills, swerves, and plans Triple H and Co. have in store for the audience. Based on current storylines and talk on the rumor mill, there are multiple directions the Stamford-based promotion could go with heading into Allegiant Stadium. Some of these possibilities are more likely than others.

With that being said, here are three early predictions for WWE WrestleMania 41 following a blockbuster Elimination Chamber weekend

#3: The Women's World Championship match could main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 41

As it stands, IYO SKY is headed to WrestleMania 41 to defend the Women's World Championship against Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair. The Genius Of The Sky dethroned Rhea Ripley on RAW after the Toronto Premium Live Event, shocking the entire audience. The Nightmare was left distraught and questioning her friendships in a post-match backstage interview.

All this seems to be leading up to a Triple Threat match between Sky, Belair, and Ripley, which will undoubtedly be one of the most star-studded bouts across both nights. There are growing calls from fans for this potential three-way bout to headline WrestleMania Saturday. Given that the female roster has not main-evented The Show Of Shows in four years, it feels like time.

Will Bianca Belair become the first-ever two-time female main-eventer in WrestleMania history? We think so.

#2: CM Punk could cash in his favor with Paul Heyman at WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have arguably been the MVPs of WWE in 2025 so far. The Voice Of The Voiceless and Visionary have maintained an unmatched intensity to their feud from RAW's Netflix debut to the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, which could stretch to the Show Of Shows. To add sizzle to the steak, Roman Reigns has also been involved!

Once The Tribal Chief returns on the Road To WrestleMania 41, fans expect the trio to build up to a massive Triple Threat clash. However, a different section of fans speculate that The Second City Saint will instead be involved in John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes. Either way, we foresee Punk cashing in the favor owed to him by Paul Heyman for helping the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

The only question is: Will the Chicago icon use The Wiseman to get himself added to the Undisputed Title match or to elevate his bout with Reigns and Rollins to the main event of WrestleMania 41?

#1: Stone Cold Steve Austin may show up at WWE WrestleMania 41

Ever since John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, fans have been wondering who will come to The American Nightmare's aid. The Undisputed Champion is up against two all-time greats in Cena and The Rock, who are not only legendary performers, but also have the power of authority on their side.

Who better to back up the champion against The Final Boss and Cenation Leader than the greatest anti-authority figure in WWE history? Stone Cold Steve Austin has teased appearing at WrestleMania 41 to back up the 39-year-old star if called on. Given how many run-ins happened in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL and Stone Cold's epic history with The Great One, this is very likely.

