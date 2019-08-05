3 easy things WWE can do to make Seth Rollins 'cool'

Not 'cool' enough

At the moment Seth Rollins is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and in most cases, that would also make him one of the coolest. But according to recent reporting by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE does not think he is 'cool' enough in the eyes of the fans. This is why he has recently been involved in multiple segments with the Street Profits, who, despite being on NXT, are some of the coolest wrestlers in the company.

In spite of being one of the most technically-proficient wrestlers in the ring, fans' connection with Rollins has taken a step back - this is troubling news for everyone involved. For the WWE, it’s troubling because it is another indication that their writing process may be flawed, as some disgruntled wrestlers have pointed out. It might even lead to further decline in the number of people watching WWE and attending live events. For the Kingslayer, it’s troubling because it might reduce his merchandise sales which would affect his income and - if it goes on - even his place on the WWE totem pole.

In this article, we look at 3 easy ways the WWE can make Seth Rollins cool again.

#3 Put him in new and exciting storylines

One of the biggest complaints against Seth Rollins is the fact that most of the storylines he is involved in feel repetitive. His current feud against Brock Lesnar, despite its more violent rendition, is, for all intents and purposes, the same thing we had in the build-up to Wrestlemania.

WWE has tried to put him in fresh storylines such as the post-Wrestlemania feud with Baron Corbin, which did not engage the fans much at all. Critics and fans considered it one of the worst feuds of 2019 despite the best efforts of both Baron and Seth.

This is an issue that can only be solved by WWE Creative. They have to re-evaluate how they select opponents for Seth and put him in feuds that the fans are interested in seeing.

If they do this, we might get exciting, fresh opponents. What feuds would you like to see Seth Rollins engage in?

