3 excellent opponents for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar decimated Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel Brock Lesnar became a two-time Universal Champion after dominating Braun Strowman. Originally this championship match was supposed to be a Triple Threat Match, between; Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar. However, Reigns declared severe illness, thus relinquishing the Universal Championship, leading to a singles match at the PPV.

Since 2002 Lesnar has dominated almost everything in his career. He became WWE Champion in his first tenure, before leaving for other interests. Upon leaving WWE, Lesnar found immense success within the UFC. The time in UFC coupled with his All American Amateur Wrestling background makes Lesnar a dangerous foe. Moreover, a challenge to defeat.

Lesnar's first Universal Championship reign was extensive in length. Therefore, are fans expected to witness another lengthy reign. Lesnar seems headed for UFC, considering events concerning Daniel Cormier's performance at UFC 230.

Therefore, his current reign could potentially be transitional. However, it seems questionable why he was victorious instead of Strowman.

#3 Finn Balor

Balor has performed excellently against bigger foes

Finn Balor has been synonymous with WWE since 2014. He is a former NXT Champion and Universal Champion, being the inaugural champion. However, since his injury in 2016 Balor's performance has been lackluster. Moreover, his usage has dwindled. Nevertheless, he performs excellently with almost every opponent.

Throughout his time in the wrestling industry, Balor has been a great performer, irrespective of opponents or promotions. A match between Lesnar and Balor could be both entertaining and lucrative. Firstly, it provides a new direction for Balor. Secondly, it opens an opportunity for a short feud. The first match could concern Lesnar versus Balor, which Lesnar could win. Then the rematch could introduce Demon Balor, and Balor regains his long lost championship. Nevertheless, whichever direction WWE takes, Balor is a good option.

