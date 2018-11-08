3 exceptional NXT debut options for Raw & SmackDown Live

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 238 // 08 Nov 2018, 15:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nikki Cross is the most recent NXT debut

The entertainment value gained from the professional wrestling industry has exponentially improved in the past few years. In Japan, The Bullet Club become synonymous with NJPW fans. Moreover, in ROH a plethora of talent has filtered through to bigger things, such as WWE, (watch the video below).

Notably, examples are; Kevin Owens, Punishment Martinez, and Adam Cole. Nevertheless, although the big fish in the sea, WWE has seemed to lack in entertainment value compared with the independent scene.

Within WWE each brand affords specific forms of entertainment. Whether interested in cruiserweight performances or general entertainment, WWE offers everything. However, their efforts could have been occasionally lacklustre.

Ultimately WWE should consider making some alterations. However, what would WWE need to change? Let's explore a few feasible options.

#3 Pete Dunne (Raw)

Pete Dunne made an impression on Raw

In past years British wrestling was significant primarily within British borders. Moreover, only a handful of British wrestlers would garner success in America, notably; Davey Boy Smith, Finlay, and Willian Regal. However, within the last few years, British wrestling has boomed.

With names such as; Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Junior garnering immense success in Japan. Nevertheless, a specific name was significant in the creation of British Strong Style. His name is Pete Dunne.

Dunne debuted for WWE in 2016, participating in the inaugural UK Championship tournament, making an immense impact. Subsequently, Dunne would capture the championship a few months later. Since his victory, Dunne has proven his worth and legitimacy in NXT and NXT UK.

In addition, Dunne has legitimized the UK Championship, defeating multiple opponents, (watch the video below).

At NXT Takeover: WarGames Dunne will participate in a WarGames match. He teams with Ricochet and the War Raiders. Dunne's experience and impressive ring acumen will take him far. However, his tenure with NXT seems to have reached its pinnacle.

Therefore, now is the right time to transition him to Raw. Why the Raw brand? Ultimately, he has participated there before. Moreover, his ring style and character suits the atmosphere Raw portrays.

1 / 3 NEXT