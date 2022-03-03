3 interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown (March 4, 2022)

The previous episode of SmackDown received mixed to positive reviews from WWE fans and critics. The show's highlight was the contract signing between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the Winner Takes All Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38. WWE also laid down the breadcrumbs for a potential WrestleMania match for the Intercontinental Championship between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville.

Furthermore, Xia Li made a spectacular in-ring debut against Natalya. New Day and Los Lotharios put on a stellar performance in a tag team matchup last week on SmackDown.

WWE announced two enormous matches for the upcoming episode of SmackDown: Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville and Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship. WWE will like to carry on the momentum from last week when SmackDown emanates live from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three exciting things that could happen in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

#3. Charlotte Flair attacks Ronda Rousey in her match against Sonya Deville

The previous edition of SmackDown saw Ronda Rousey stand tall after a 2-on-1 attack by Sonya Deville & Charlotte Flair. The attack led Adam Pearce to set up a match between Ronda and Deville for the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

While the former women's champion is determined to make Deville pay for her actions, this won't be as easy as a potential interference from Charlotte Flair seems on the cards. Creative could have The Queen intervene in Rousey's match. It'll act as a stern warning to the former UFC Champion.

Charlotte will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rousey at WrestleMania 38. Thus, potential interference from Charlotte will generate heat and much-needed buzz around the feud.

#2. WWE officially announces Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for WrestleMania 38

On the previous episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn issued an open challenge only for Johnny Knoxville to answer his call. However, it didn't end well for the Jackass star as two helluva kicks laid him down.

There's no denying WWE has managed to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential WrestleMania match between the two, and creative could officially book the same on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Sami will defend his Intercontinental title against Ricochet on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. While the Intercontinental championship changing hands is a distant possibility, WWE could have Knoxville attack Sami after the match. This will lead WWE to announce a highly speculated bout between Knoxville and Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

#1. The Bloodline sends a message to the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

The previous episode of SmackDown saw the contract signing between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the Winner Takes All Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38. While the segment ended with The Beast Incarnate standing tall against The Bloodline, expect Roman and co. to hit back this week on SmackDown.

Given WWE has been building Lesnar as an unstoppable force, Roman Reigns, along with The Usos, could tame The Beast this week on SmackDown to send a strong message to the entire WWE Universe.

Attacking Brock will help Roman generate heat, looking strong against The Beast. Furthermore, it'll be best for business as it's bound to grab many eyeballs.

