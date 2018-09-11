3 Exciting turns Triple H Vs Undertaker can take

Triple H shows up on RAW

WWE has been a witness to several memorable rivalries over the years. One such rivalry has been The Cerebral Assassin, Triple H Vs The Phenom, The Undertaker.

The last instalment of their rivalry saw the pair battle inside the demonic Hell in a Cell structure at Wrestlemania 28 with Shawn Michaels as the ‘Special Guest Referee’. The duo put on a match for the ages and their encounter competes in a short list to be one of the greatest Wrestlemania matches ever.

A large part of the Universe felt that they would never see the two legends go toe to toe again. However, WWE has quenched the fans’ thirst for another battle by announcing that the duo will lock horns, one final time at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne.

With the two titans set to face each other in front of a sell-out crowd, the fans’ excitement and anticipation has reached fever pitch. Additionally, The Undertaker and Triple H have been involved in segments promoting their ultimate encounter.

With each WWE fans’ eyes glued to the event on October 6th, the course that this match would take is anyone’s guess right now. Through this article, we would look at three exciting turns the match could take which would help set up future matches for both these legends.

Without wasting any more time, here is a look at the possible outcomes of this gigantic battle

3. Shawn Michaels turns on Triple H

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker

On Monday Night Raw last week, Shawn Michaels shot a segment in which he talked up The Game, Triple H’s chances. While portraying Triple H’s abilities as unbeatable, the Heart-Break Kid was interrupted by the famous gong and The Deadman.

The Phenom walked to the ring and accused Shawn Michaels of showcasing fear in not putting his hat back into the ring. The Undertaker also sounded out a warning saying he would ‘put Triple H down’ come the event in Melbourne. With Shawn Michaels showing such involvement in the feud, one can expect him to play a role in the eventual match as well.

Though it would make more sense for HBK to rob The Undertaker of a win, if he does the opposite and costs his best friend, Triple H the victory, it could lay the seeds for one final altercation between The Game and HBK.

The pair have been a part of some fabled battles before with both superstars putting on a show for the crowd. With the duo nearing the end of their careers, the WWE needs to bring HBK and The Game up against each other, one final time.

The sight of the two best friends engaging in a battle for supremacy would break all records and also make the Universe feel nostalgic. The time is right and the WWE should go all out in making this happen.

In order to bring the match to fruition, HBK will have to cost Triple H his match against The Undertaker. For now, the best we can do is wait and hope that the WWE gives it the green light.

