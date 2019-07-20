3 Exciting ways WWE could book some legends at RAW Reunion

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 152 // 20 Jul 2019, 14:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW Reunion

SummerSlam is just three weeks away and the fans are eagerly waiting for the biggest show of the summer. After delivering an awesome episode of RAW this week, the expectations will be sky-high for next week. The next episode of the red brand will be the RAW Reunion as several legends and Hall of Famers are scheduled to appear.

A total of thirty-five legends are confirmed to show up on RAW next week. As a matter of fact, it will be the biggest reunion in the history of RAW. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Booker T, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, Triple H are some notable names who will be present on RAW. It will be interesting to see if some unannounced big names show up to surprise the WWE Universe.

Since several legendary Superstars will be in the squared circle, we can expect some exciting segments next week. Here we discuss three ways WWE could book some legends at RAW Reunion.

#3 The Fiend destroys The Boogeyman

It was jaw-dropping

Boogeyman, who is certainly one of the creepiest characters in WWE, will be part of RAW Reunion. Though Boogeyman never won a title in Vince McMahon's company, his character stood out from the rest. Boogeyman's last WWE appearance was on the 25th anniversary of RAW which was held last year.

Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, made his long-awaited return on RAW this week. After delivering nine episodes of Firefly Fun House, the former WWE Champion finally made his in-ring return. The Fiend, who is the dark side of the new Bray Wyatt, attacked Finn Balor on the red brand.

Since Boogeyman will be in the arena next week, WWE could book an interesting segment between The Boogeyman and The Fiend. Bray Wyatt certainly made a huge statement by attacking Finn Balor and the former could get a significant momentum next week if he destroys The Boogeyman. The fans will love a fight between the two most frightening characters of WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT