WWE RAW Reunion: Full list of legends confirmed to return

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
294   //    19 Jul 2019, 07:54 IST

Over 35 legends will return at RAW reunion

This Monday's episode of WWE RAW will be one of the biggest of the year. Dubbed the RAW Reunion, it will feature over 35 returning WWE legends including Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kurt Angle.

There is also a chance that The Rock himself could be at the RAW reunion on Monday. The Brahma Bull was spotted at the WWE Performance Center recently by RAW Superstar Sami Zayn and that could be a sign of a special appearance from the Great One.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will also be on RAW this Monday, little over a week after cashing his WWE Money In The Bank contract.

Check out the full list of legends returning on RAW reunion below:

  • Pat Patterson
  • Alice Fox
  • Jonathan Coachman
  • Lilian Garcia
  • Jillian Hall
  • Gerald Brisco
  • Santino Marella
  • Boogeyman
  • Ted Dibiase, Sr.
  • Candice Michelle
  • D-Von Dudley
  • Booker T
  • Kurt Angle
  • Sgt Slaughter
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Hulk Hogan
  • The Godfather
  • Melina
  • Kelly Kelly
  • Mark Henry
  • Alundra Blayze
  • Eric Bischoff
  • Jerry 'The King' Lawler
  • Kaitlyn
  • Eve Torres
  • Farooq (aka Ron Simmons)
  • Hurricane Helms
  • Rikishi
  • Christian
  • Jimmy Hart
  • Mick Foley
  • X-Pac
  • Road Dogg
  • Scott Hall
  • Kevin Nash
  • Ric Flair
  • Triple H
  • Shawn Michaels

The following image of the returning legends was posted by WWE.com earlier this week. You can check it out below:

These legends will all be at RAW Reunion this coming Monday
More legends could still be added to the list or could make surprise returns. Watch this space for more updates on WWE RAW Reunion this Monday night.

WWE released the following video hyping up RAW reunion ahead of this Monday's show:

