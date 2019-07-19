WWE RAW Reunion: Full list of legends confirmed to return

Over 35 legends will return at RAW reunion

This Monday's episode of WWE RAW will be one of the biggest of the year. Dubbed the RAW Reunion, it will feature over 35 returning WWE legends including Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kurt Angle.

There is also a chance that The Rock himself could be at the RAW reunion on Monday. The Brahma Bull was spotted at the WWE Performance Center recently by RAW Superstar Sami Zayn and that could be a sign of a special appearance from the Great One.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will also be on RAW this Monday, little over a week after cashing his WWE Money In The Bank contract.

Check out the full list of legends returning on RAW reunion below:

Pat Patterson

Alice Fox

Jonathan Coachman

Lilian Garcia

Jillian Hall

Gerald Brisco

Santino Marella

Boogeyman

Ted Dibiase, Sr.

Candice Michelle

D-Von Dudley

Booker T

Kurt Angle

Sgt Slaughter

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

The Godfather

Melina

Kelly Kelly

Mark Henry

Alundra Blayze

Eric Bischoff

Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Kaitlyn

Eve Torres

Farooq (aka Ron Simmons)

Hurricane Helms

Rikishi

Christian

Jimmy Hart

Mick Foley

X-Pac

Road Dogg

Scott Hall

Kevin Nash

Ric Flair

Triple H

Shawn Michaels

The following image of the returning legends was posted by WWE.com earlier this week. You can check it out below:

These legends will all be at RAW Reunion this coming Monday

More legends could still be added to the list or could make surprise returns. Watch this space for more updates on WWE RAW Reunion this Monday night.

