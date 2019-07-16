12 Rare photos of Brock Lesnar outside the WWE ring

A look at Brock Lesnar outside the WWE ring

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Universal Champion once again after cashing in his MITB contract at Extreme Rules 2019. However, today we'll take a look at a different side of Brock Lesnar, 'The Beast Incarnate' outside the WWE ring, through a series of rare photos.

#12. Brock Lesnar backstage at SportsCenter

Lesnar with a puppy backstage at SportsCenter

After announcing his return to the UFC ahead of UFC 200, Brock Lesnar dropped by for an appearance on ESPN. In this photo, we see Lesnar backstage at ESPN with a puppy. You can see a video of Lesnar playing with the puppy below:

#11. Brock Lesnar during a SummerSlam ad shoot

Is Brock about to F5 that shark?

Here we see Brock Lesnar at the beach with a massive fake shark. This was taken during the shoot for the SummerSlam 2003 commercial. A clean-cut young Brock looks like he's about to F5 that shark into the ocean.

You can check out the SummerSlam 2003 commercial below:

#10. Brock at the beach

Lesnar and Sable out for a walk

Brock Lesnar is a very private guy, especially when it comes to family. Brock married Sable in 2006 after meeting her during his first run with WWE. They are still together and in this photo, we see a photo Brock and Sable on vacation near the ocean.

#9. Lesnar with Angle in a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring

Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar faced Kurt Angle in New Japan Pro Wrestling in a champion vs. champion match in 2007. Angle was still with TNA at the tine and WWE did their best to try and make sure this match did not take place.

In case you were wondering, Kurt Angle won the match.

