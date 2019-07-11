×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Top WWE Superstar reveals why WWE isn't selling his merch at live shows

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
769   //    11 Jul 2019, 16:16 IST

Kevin Owens reveals why WWE isn't selling his merch
Kevin Owens reveals why WWE isn't selling his merch

What's the story?

Kevin Owens has been featured on one of the top spots on WWE SmackDown Live in recent weeks, including his confrontation with Shane McMahon earlier this week. Owens called out Shane for being a glory hog and taking television time away from Superstars who deserved it more. He also took issue with Shane calling himself the "Best in the World".

Owens later hit Shane with a Stunner and helped Roman Reigns beat Dolph Ziggler in the SmackDown main event. He recently replied to a fan on Twitter explaining why he thought WWE were not selling his merch at shows.

In case you didn't know...

Owens is currently feuding with Dolph Ziggler. It looks like WWE will use his feud with Shane McMahon to give KO a big push and gradually write Shane off WWE television.

ALSO READ: WWE legend debuts at Slammiversary XVII and destroys Michael Elgin (Video)

The heart of the matter

A fan recently asked Owens why WWE wasn't selling his merch at SmackDown. Owens replied by saying he thought he had been coasting which was why his merch wasn't in demand:

"It’s simply a supply and demand situation.
"Nobody has been asking for them because I’ve been coasting for the last year and half trying not to piss anybody off so they don’t bring them to the shows.
"I’m done with that. Make enough noise and they will have to listen."

Owens has been featured prominently on SmackDown in recent weeks and it looks like a big push is coming for the former WWE Universal Champion.

What's next?

The next WWE PPV is Extreme Rules which takes place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. As of now, neither Kevin Owens nor Dolph Ziggler are on the card for WWE Extreme Rules.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Shane McMahon Kevin Owens
Advertisement
WWE News: Finn Balor takes an epic shot at SmackDown Live superstar
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live - Top superstar missing, Major character change 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Kevin Owens is a babyface once again
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler discusses time away from WWE and more
RELATED STORY
5 Mistakes WWE made this week on SmackDown Live (July 2nd, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Top Superstar to skip Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Shane McMahon should win the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Mistakes that WWE made this week (July 9th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Top SmackDown Superstar suffers injury before Extreme Rules?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns has advice for unhappy Superstars
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us