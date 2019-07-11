WWE News: Top WWE Superstar reveals why WWE isn't selling his merch at live shows

Kevin Owens reveals why WWE isn't selling his merch

What's the story?

Kevin Owens has been featured on one of the top spots on WWE SmackDown Live in recent weeks, including his confrontation with Shane McMahon earlier this week. Owens called out Shane for being a glory hog and taking television time away from Superstars who deserved it more. He also took issue with Shane calling himself the "Best in the World".

Owens later hit Shane with a Stunner and helped Roman Reigns beat Dolph Ziggler in the SmackDown main event. He recently replied to a fan on Twitter explaining why he thought WWE were not selling his merch at shows.

In case you didn't know...

Owens is currently feuding with Dolph Ziggler. It looks like WWE will use his feud with Shane McMahon to give KO a big push and gradually write Shane off WWE television.

The heart of the matter

A fan recently asked Owens why WWE wasn't selling his merch at SmackDown. Owens replied by saying he thought he had been coasting which was why his merch wasn't in demand:

"It’s simply a supply and demand situation.

"Nobody has been asking for them because I’ve been coasting for the last year and half trying not to piss anybody off so they don’t bring them to the shows.

"I’m done with that. Make enough noise and they will have to listen."

Owens has been featured prominently on SmackDown in recent weeks and it looks like a big push is coming for the former WWE Universal Champion.

What's next?

The next WWE PPV is Extreme Rules which takes place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. As of now, neither Kevin Owens nor Dolph Ziggler are on the card for WWE Extreme Rules.