5 Talented Superstars who WWE are totally underutilizing right now

EC3 has been one Superstar who has been used badly by WWE

Since the wildcard rule was introduced post-WrestleMania, a lot of talented WWE Superstars have barely gotten time on television with Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon and others regularly taking up television time on both shows. This has reportedly left a number of Superstars disgruntled, including some like Cedric Alexander hinting at being unhappy with their positions on Twitter.

With that, we thought we'd take a look at 5 talented stars who WWE have totally wasted recently. Let's hope they used these Superstars better in the future.

Honourable mentions

First up in the honorable mentions is Luke Harper. We can't call Luke Harper underutilized because he isn't being utilized at all since asking for his release from the company. Instead of being an upper card monster, WWE has just wasted a top talent. When his contract runs out, he's definitely going to be a big star in another promotion.

Sasha Banks is another Superstar who isn't being used right now but this is more because of issues between Banks and WWE rather then her being underutilized.

#5 Chad Gable

Chad Gable is one of the most talented up and coming wrestlers WWE have, from an in-ring point of view. WWE dropped the ball on Gable and Jordan, who looked all set to be a top tag-team, by splitting them up when Jason Jordan moved to RAW in the ill-fated angle where he was revealed to be Kurt Angle's son.

Gable and Jack Gallagher tore the house down on 205 Live last night, with Gable once again showing how good he is. He just needs WWE to give him a push and have some faith in him. The guy has top babyface written all over him.

#4 Cedric Alexander

The former Cruiserweight Champion has done nothing since WrestleMania, unless you count goofy spots in the 24/7 title segments. He did feature in the main-event of RAW last week when he teamed up with Roman Reigns while under a mask to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Even though, McIntyre pinned him, Cedric showed us why he was the top guy on 205 Live and needs more match time on RAW.

