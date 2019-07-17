WWE News: Roman Reigns fined on SmackDown Live

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 56 // 17 Jul 2019, 09:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns was fined by Shane McMahon at the SmackDown Town Hall

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live started with Shane McMahon hosting a Town Hall, after previously having ejected Kevin Owens from the building. The Town Hall was meant to address any possible grievances Superstars may have had with Shane's regime.

Roman Reigns was the first one to speak up and what he said did not please Shane. It led to Shane fining Reigns for his actions.

In case you didn't know...

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre faced The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. Despite interference from Elias, Reigns and Undertaker stood tall at the end of the night.

ALSO READ: 12 Rare photos of Brock Lesnar outside the WWE ring

The heart of the matter

The Town Hall on SmackDown was kind of a disaster for Shane McMahon. Roman Reigns spoke first and he told Shane that he just didn't understand that none of the people in attendance had any respect for him. If that wasn't enough, he then told Shane, "As far as diplomacy goes, you can kiss my ***."

"@ShaneMcMahon, I don't think you get it, nobody in this room respects you. And as far as diplomacy goes, well, you can kiss my a**!"- @WWERomanReigns



This Town Hall is off to an 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 start... #SDLive pic.twitter.com/VKANvKkqlo — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2019

Shane immediately said he'd fine Roman Reigns for his controversial words before he continued with the Town Hall. The Town Hall eventually ended with Kevin Owens coming out through the crowd and hitting Shane McMahon with a Stunner before escaping back out through the crowd. Before the night ended, Shane McMahon would get hit by a Stunner once again during that main event which pitted Kevin Owens against Dolph Ziggler.

What's next?

At this point, it doesn't look like Shane McMahon's feud with Roman Reigns is over. At the same time, Shane's feud with Kevin Owens is continuing to gather more steam. It won't be a surprise if KO and Reigns possibly join forces at SummerSlam to face Shane and whoever he picks.