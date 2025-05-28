3 Explanations for Asuka’s WWE absence

Asuka has been absent from WWE television for several months, and fans have been waiting for her to make a return and grace the squared circle with her unique skills once again. Known for her unmatched intensity and charismatic aura, The Empress of Tomorrow’s absence has been a major hit to the women’s division.

Recent reports indicate that creative pitches for her return have been discussed, but no comeback was considered imminent. Now, with Evolution 2025 officially announced for July 13 in Atlanta, fans are hopeful that Asuka’s return may be closer than expected. With the women’s division stacked and multiple cross-brand stories unfolding, the company might be saving her return for a massive moment.

It is clear that the former Women’s Champion will make headlines when she makes her comeback, which fans have been excited to witness. Here are a few possible explanations for the company not featuring Asuka’s return yet.

#3. No creative direction for her return

The WWE women’s division has not been very rich with storylines lately, thanks to the absence of some of the biggest names in the industry, including Asuka and Bayley. While the company has still managed to deliver some acclaimed feuds, with several major players missing, there's only so much the creative team can do.

WWE might be working on creative plans for the Empress of Tomorrow, which could be the primary reason for her continued absence. The creative team might be looking for the right rival, the right stakes, or the right platform, and with Evolution 2025 on the calendar, the opportunity may finally be approaching.

#2. Saving her return for Evolution II

With Evolution 2025 officially announced for July 13, WWE now has the perfect stage to bring Asuka back. The all-women’s event is tailor-made for a star of her level. Asuka returning at Evolution would be headline-worthy, especially if she’s featured in a high-stakes match or storyline.

The last time WWE hosted an all-women’s PLE was back in 2018, and reviving that legacy in 2025 with Asuka stealing the buzz with her return could be massive. The company may be timing her comeback precisely to coincide with the excitement surrounding Evolution, to make things much better.

Whether she returns to confront a top name or debut a shocking alliance, Evolution could be where The Empress reclaims her throne. A possible return at the event could change the landscape for the road to SummerSlam, making headlines all around the globe.

#1. WWE has a stacked women’s roster

WWE’s current women’s division is thriving, with numerous stars needing weekly television time. The likes of Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, and more are at the center of key storylines.

With so many moving parts across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, it is not possible to feature all the other big names as well. This could be the reason WWE has been delaying Asuka’s return, trying to make some room for her before she makes her grand comeback.

SummerSlam is on the horizon, and with two nights of the blockbuster event, this is when the card opens up, and attention can fully shift to Asuka. Instead of rushing her return around Money in the Bank, a month’s wait before her comeback could end up being the perfect picture. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the Empress of Tomorrow in the future.

