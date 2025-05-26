Unfortunate update on Asuka's WWE status - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update regarding Asuka's WWE status. The former champion hasn't competed in a match since Backlash 2024.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, The Empress of Tomorrow remains sidelined due to the injury she suffered in 2024. The report noted that the company thought Asuka was going to miss all of 2024 and WrestleMania 41 at the time of her injury last year.

It was also disclosed that creative pitches were made for the veteran in recent months, but her return is not imminent, and there wasn't serious consideration of her making an appearance at The Show of Shows last month in Las Vegas.

Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair last year at Backlash in France. Kairi Sane missed several months of action due to an attack by Pure Fusion Collective in December 2024.

The Pirate Princess returned last week on WWE RAW to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Zoey Stark and Rhea Ripley. Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury during the match, and Rhea Ripley emerged victorious to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7.

Former WWE star reacts to Asuka's situation

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently shared his thoughts on Asuka's claim that she felt unsafe due to unwanted fan activity earlier this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 noted that it is important for wrestling fans to respect people's boundaries. He added that the 43-year-old was a nice person and stated that some people take things to the extreme.

"I mean, it's horrible and I hope she's safe and protected," EC3 said. "She's such a sweetheart and such a nice person. It's hard to stomach that, but there are people that take things to extreme. One thing, gentlemen, and the ladies that may be watching, it's important about the relationships and setting the boundaries, so she has clearly set her boundaries. I would recommend everybody respect them." [2:42 – 3:07]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell when the Damage CTRL star will be cleared to return to action on WWE television.

