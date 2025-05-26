  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Unfortunate update on Asuka's WWE status - Reports

Unfortunate update on Asuka's WWE status - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 26, 2025 23:28 GMT
The RAW star has been absent since last year. [Image credits: WWE.com]
The RAW star has been absent since last year. [Image credits: WWE.com]

There has been an unfortunate update regarding Asuka's WWE status. The former champion hasn't competed in a match since Backlash 2024.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, The Empress of Tomorrow remains sidelined due to the injury she suffered in 2024. The report noted that the company thought Asuka was going to miss all of 2024 and WrestleMania 41 at the time of her injury last year.

It was also disclosed that creative pitches were made for the veteran in recent months, but her return is not imminent, and there wasn't serious consideration of her making an appearance at The Show of Shows last month in Las Vegas.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair last year at Backlash in France. Kairi Sane missed several months of action due to an attack by Pure Fusion Collective in December 2024.

The Pirate Princess returned last week on WWE RAW to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Zoey Stark and Rhea Ripley. Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury during the match, and Rhea Ripley emerged victorious to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7.

Former WWE star reacts to Asuka's situation

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently shared his thoughts on Asuka's claim that she felt unsafe due to unwanted fan activity earlier this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 noted that it is important for wrestling fans to respect people's boundaries. He added that the 43-year-old was a nice person and stated that some people take things to the extreme.

"I mean, it's horrible and I hope she's safe and protected," EC3 said. "She's such a sweetheart and such a nice person. It's hard to stomach that, but there are people that take things to extreme. One thing, gentlemen, and the ladies that may be watching, it's important about the relationships and setting the boundaries, so she has clearly set her boundaries. I would recommend everybody respect them." [2:42 – 3:07]

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Only time will tell when the Damage CTRL star will be cleared to return to action on WWE television.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications