EC3 reacts to "horrible" Asuka situation (Exclusive)

Asuka recently revealed she feels "in danger" after allegedly receiving unwanted advances from a wrestling fan. Former WWE star EC3 read The Empress of Tomorrow's social media posts and thinks fans should respect her boundaries.

Since 2015, Asuka has been one of WWE's most prominent wrestlers. On January 29, the 43-year-old took to X to say she contacted police after someone interfered in her private life. She also confirmed that WWE and TKO are taking action to protect her.

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. He praised Asuka as a human being and told fans to be more considerate:

"I mean, it's horrible and I hope she's safe and protected," EC3 said. "She's such a sweetheart and such a nice person. It's hard to stomach that, but there are people that take things to extreme. One thing, gentlemen, and the ladies that may be watching, it's important about the relationships and setting the boundaries, so she has clearly set her boundaries. I would recommend everybody respect them." [2:42 – 3:07]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo blast "sweaty" wrestling fans who make women uncomfortable at conventions.

Ex-WWE star EC3 on Asuka's handling of the situation

In another X post, Asuka said she "will feel the possibility that something might happen" if fans approach her at an airport or in a city again.

Discussing his own experiences with fans, EC3 said some people have been "overly aggressive" but he has never had a situation get out of control:

"She's famous, and in public not everyone's on X seeing her Xs every day, too, so I do worry about a harmless [fan], the fan excitement to see somebody and say hello and that getting out of hand, but, again, she has to protect herself, her child. Have I had experiences like that? I've had certainly overly aggressive fans but I've never felt, you know, unprotected or I couldn't handle the situation, but I do have the benefit of being a big jacked man. Asuka could probably kick a lot of dudes' a** too." [3:09 – 3:47]

The former Women's Champion has not wrestled since she and Kairi Sane lost the tag titles to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Backlash France on May 4, 2024. She has been out of action in recent months after undergoing knee surgery.

