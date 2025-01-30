Why did Asuka consult the police amid WWE absence? Her recent incident explained

Asuka is currently one of the biggest names in the women's division, but she has been absent from WWE lately. The Empress of Tomorrow competed at last year's Backlash Premium Live Event, where she and Kairi Sane suffered a loss against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a tag title match. Since then, she has been notably absent from television.

However, recently, the 43-year-old star expressed serious concerns that even involved the police due to the severity of the matter. Asuka took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a recent, horrific incident. She stated that she has been feeling endangered and has already consulted the police.

The former WWE Women's Champion also confirmed that this danger made her fearful of even interacting with fans at the airport or in public. As a result of this, she wasn’t able to respond properly to fans. It seems Asuka may be dealing with the fear of being stalked, which has made her feel unsafe.

Given that she has already approached the authorities, the situation appears to be more serious than just a creepy fan encounter. This isn’t the first time a professional wrestler has been a sufferer of stalking incidents. Former WWE star Paige has also shared her incident of being targeted by a stalker, ushering her to call the police to resolve the issue.

We hope nothing but the best for Asuka and that the authorities resolve the matter as soon as possible so that The Empress of Tomorrow feels safe and secure.

Will Asuka make her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2025?

We are now just days away from Royal Rumble 2025. As the premium live event promises several returns and major surprises, the question arises: Will Asuka make her long-awaited comeback at this PLE?

According to the latest reports, the Damage CTRL member was initially pitched for a tag team match by the creative team. However, the plans were soon shot down. Furthermore, the source confirmed that there were no clear details regarding Asuka's status for WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

This means the odds of The Empress of Tomorrow participating in the Women's traditional Royal Rumble Match are uncertain. Charlotte Flair is already set to make her WWE return and compete in the over-the-top-rope battle. Additionally, fans are expecting Becky Lynch to make her return at this PLE.

If Asuka also returns, it would make the show and the Women's Rumble Match even more stacked.

