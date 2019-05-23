3 Explanations for why Roman Reigns should be moved to the tag team division

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.97K // 23 May 2019, 18:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns should leave the singles division for some time

Roman Reigns has been the premier superstar of WWE since the last 5 years. He has won all the championships on the main roster and has even main evented WrestleMania multiple times. The WWE Universe was frustrated with the way Vince McMahon pushed Roman to the moon, hence they turned their back on him and booed him wherever he went.

This all changed when Roman made his real-life battle with Leukemia public in October 2018 and relinquished the Universal Championship. The Big Dog returned to in-ring competition in February 2019 and has been on an undefeated streak in singles matches ever since.

Also Read - 5 Superstars on whom WWE heavily relies

He has defeated some of the top heels of the company like Drew McIntyre and Elias and the WWE Universe has been cheering for him just like they cheer for the company's top babyface, Seth Rollins.

Another reason why the fans are not showering boos on him is that he has been kept away from the main event feuds. Roman has been a mid-card superstar this year and in this article, we will have a look at the 3 reasons why he should be moved to the tag team division-

#3 To keep the single titles away from him

Roman Reigns is a way better superstar without title belts on his waist

As mentioned ahead, one of the biggest reasons why the crowd has been cheering for him is that he is not fighting for the company's premier championship.

The current champions of the men's division, Seth Rollins (Universal Champion), Rey Mysterio (United States Champion), Finn Balor (Intercontinental Champion) and Kofi Kingston (WWE Champion) are all very over and if Roman Reigns feuds with any of them, the Big Dog is destined to be booed.

Also Read - 5 Possible Reasons why Roman Reigns hasn't been involved in the title picture lately

Hence, it would be great if WWE keeps the singles gold away from him at the moment and moves him in the tag team division.

1 / 3 NEXT