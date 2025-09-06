3 Explanations for WWE removing Wade Barrett from SmackDown commentary

Wade Barrett has done a stellar job as a color commentator for RAW and SmackDown at various points over the past few years, and he somehow managed to gel with every single partner he had. It is, therefore, extremely unfortunate that he is reportedly done with weekly announcing duties, with his most recent stint having been on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Joe Tessitore.
WWE is reportedly going with the longstanding Michael Cole-Corey Graves for both RAW and SmackDown going forward, and while that is a major point of discussion in and of itself, the more pressing matter at hand is why Barrett is being removed from commentary altogether.
Granted, Joe Tessitore is taking time off to focus on his duties announcing college football, but Barrett has shown great chemistry with Michael Cole and Corey Graves as well. It is notable that while the new team calling SmackDown has been officially announced, there have been no official updates on the RAW commentary team yet. This update regarding Barrett actually comes via PWInsider.
Therefore, in this article, we shall explore three reasons why Wade Barrett has been removed from announcing SmackDown, and we will factor in the fact that while the Michael Cole-Corey Graves duo announcing both main roster brands has been reported by reliable sources, it nonetheless remains unconfirmed by WWE itself.
When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!
#3. Wade Barrett could be moving to Monday Night RAW on Netflix
The most logical, sensible, and indeed desirable reason why Wade Barrett may have been removed from SmackDown's commentary team could simply be because he is getting an upgrade of sorts: calling WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, live on Netflix. Barrett, in fact, was the color commentator for this week's RAW in Lyon, alongside Michael Cole.
Barrett moving to RAW would slightly shake up the feel of both shows and most certainly freshen things up. However, PWInsider's report, of course, debunks this theory and claims that Barrett is set to be "off the road moving forward." In either case, things will begin to become evident leading up to next week's RAW.
#2. Wade Barrett may be assuming a key backstage role going forward
Wade Barrett is one of the most accomplished stars of his generation and a supremely talented individual, as exemplified by how quickly he took up announcing and became perhaps the best commentator in WWE today.
It is entirely possible that he has been taking on more responsibilities behind the scenes, and WWE and Wade Barrett want to explore that direction more going forward. Possible roles may include that of a producer/agent, talent relations executive, creative team member, or perhaps some kind of trainer down in NXT.
#1. Wade Barrett may be getting THE ITCH once again
Professional wrestlers unanimously maintain that the desire to compete in the ring as a performer never really goes away. Well, what if Barrett is looking to, or has already been working towards, a return to the ring as an active competitor? There are a lot of considerations that go into making major returns happen: appropriate creative, ring rust, overall health/past injuries, and, of course, age. Time, after all, waits for no one, and Barrett is already 45.
Fans have been anticipating his in-ring return ever since Wade Barrett returned to WWE as an announcer. WWE's hot streak, positive backstage environment, and new leadership have led to some major returns to the company, the most recent one being the iconic AJ Lee's comeback on last night's SmackDown after over ten years.
Barrett gets to witness it all first-hand every single week: a better work environment, a lighter schedule, and of course, massive crowds that are hotter than they have been in decades. As someone who does not and has never had any major career-threatening injuries, it would be perfectly safe for Wade Barrett to return to the ring imminently. If so, one would hope that WWE Creative can come up with, well, something creative, allowing an easy and sensible transition for the five-time Intercontinental Champion.
These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!