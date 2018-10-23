3 Extremely Emotional Title Relinquishes in WWE

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 471 // 23 Oct 2018, 13:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We hope to see more of Roman Reigns in the future

We often see superstars win the top prizes in the WWE in an emotional manner, and prove to the entire WWE Universe that they’re better than what their critics think about them.

From Daniel Bryan’s victory at WrestleMania to win the at WrestleMania 30, to the underdog Rey Mysterio winning his first World Heavyweight Championship, we’ve seen a lot of tears being shed by the fans of the wrestlers, and the wrestlers themselves.

However, what’s worse is that many a times wrestlers have had their years of work undone by the result of things beyond their control, and even lost their hard-fought and hard-earned championships due to such reasons.

While wrestling fans always hope that their favorite wrestlers do not have to go through any such circumstances in their career, there still have been a few instances when crowd favorites have lost their titles due to unforeseen circumstances.

Here are 3 such superstars who had to relinquish their championships in the WWE in extremely emotional fashion.

#3 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan has seen himself getting stripped off titles a few times in the WWE. He was stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to an injury, and just 11 months later he suffered a similar fate once again.

After winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania while battling shoulder and neck injuries, the die-hard superstar was once again forced to vacate the title.

Bryan took to Monday Night Raw to address the WWE Universe, and announce that he was willingly vacating his Intercontinental Championship due to injury. However, this time the injury was much worse and thought to be career-threatening.

Many believed it was the last they’d watched Bryan wrestle as doctors had advised him to stay away from the ring or end up with life-threatening results.

Daniel Bryan was man enough to even name Dolph Ziggler and Dean Ambrose as deserving candidates for the championship, as he believed they’d be the fighting champions which the WWE Universe wanted.

The promo and the title vacancy was very emotional for fans of Daniel Bryan, who defied all odds about three years later and returned to the ring as an active wrestler in 2018.

1 / 3 NEXT