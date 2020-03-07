3 Face turns & 2 heel turns that could happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Anything can happen

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is the next major show and the final PPV stop on the Road to WrestleMania 36. It feels as though the build has gone by much faster this year, with no story as powerful as Becky Lynch or Kofi Kingston's rise to the top at WrestleMania 35.

Either way, there are some interesting match-ups and since it's the final PPV on the Road to WrestleMania, expect the seeds to be planted for multiple new rivalries and expected match-ups.

However, PPVs that lack build (and this had just one week) tend to deliver and we wouldn't be surprised to see it delivering in a big way. There are two Elimination Chamber matches - between six of RAW's top Women (excluding Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair) and six of SmackDown's top teams - with a Gauntlet match being used as a pre-Elimination Chamber tradition. The beneficiaries were Heavy Machinery, but they aren't turning at the PPV.

Here are three superstars who could turn face and two that could turn heel.

#3. Face turn: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn using Alexa Bliss as a shield

While we agree that it seems unlikely, especially given his heel move on the go-home episode of SmackDown, there's a large possibility. Zayn hasn't wrestled since pre-summer 2019 and is set to make his return to the ring after half a year.

He's been managing Shinsuke Nakamura in that time and more recently, Cesaro was added to the mix. While the combination works well since Zayn is a good talker and Nakamura and Cesaro aren't, the story heading into WrestleMania 36 could be one where we see Sami Zayn revert to his beloved babyface role.

Perhaps we could see a different side to him as a babyface but as of now, that seems to be the direction to go.

