3 Face turns and 2 heel turns that could happen at WrestleMania across two nights 

WrestleMania is on the horizon. The Raymond James Stadium will explode with two nights of thrilling, nail-biting action this coming weekend for the first WWE show packed with live fans in over a year!

To make sure that the show is worth the hype, WWE is certain to pack WrestleMania with a whole bunch of surprises. Among them will be heel and face turns to ensure that enough talking points are generated from this titanic event.

Here are 3 face turns and 2 heel turns that could happen during the course of the night. Be sure to let us know if we missed out on any possible face or heel turns at WrestleMania.

#1 Brock Lesnar arrives at WrestleMania turning face when he confronts Roman Reigns

9 years ago today brock lesnar returned to the WWE after 8 long years. pic.twitter.com/R6IAUzhnCU — Snow Boy (@SnowBoy00933271) April 2, 2021

We have seen many titanic battles between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in WWE, but this time could be different. With Roman Reigns playing the role of the top heel in the company, Brock Lesnar could show up and challenge him as a babyface.

Obviously, Brock Lesnar is not advertised to be at WrestleMania, but imagine the roar of the crowd if he shows up after Roman Reigns has won the main event. Just envision the shocked expression on Paul Heyman's face when he realizes that his former client is out for revenge against his brand new ally.

Once Roman Reigns has defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania (as he is likely to do), where does he go from there? The only way is onward and upward, and the only realistic challenger for him in such a scenario is Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar doesn't need to show up for months after WrestleMania because a clash between Reigns and Lesnar could happen at some point down the road. Maybe at SummerSlam?

1 / 5 NEXT