3 Faces who could win the WWE World Cup

The Crown Jewel event will have a World Cup tournament

On September 17, 2018, the WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority (SGSA) announced a follow-up pay-per-view to the Greatest Royal Rumble which was a huge success in Saudi Arabia. The follow-up event, titled Crown Jewel, will be a live event scheduled to be held on November 2, 2018, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is a part of a 10-year strategic multiplatform partnership between the WWE and the SGSA in support of Saudi Vision 2030. This means that we will see quite a few pay-per-view events being held in the Kingdom in the coming decade.

The Raw episode of September 17, 2018, saw the announcement of the potential headliner of the Crown Jewel main-event. Acting General Manager Baron Corbin announced that Roman Reigns will defend his Universal title against two monsters, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar, at the November 2 event.

That’s just one major announcement, as it can be seen from the WWE website that the event will also host the first ever WWE World Cup tournament to determine the best in the world. This means one superstar will win the tournament, and a trophy, to be titled the best wrestler in the world for the WWE until the next event.

While a few heels could win the tournament, there are quite a few faces on WWE who could win the title as they can become the company’s face for a long time to come. Let’s look at three faces who could win the title at Crown Jewel and be called the Best in the World

#3 Finn Balor

There is no doubting his talent

The Demon King is undoubtedly one of the best in the business. He is not just a favorite among the fans, but one of the most loved wrestlers among the wrestling fraternity too.

Balor has enjoyed being a part of some extremely high profile matches for both NXT and Raw. He is one man who deserves a belt around his waist, but after forfeiting the WWE Universal Championship due to a legitimate injury, Balor has failed to get enough chances on the red brand to win a title.

Winning the World Cup can do wonders for him, as he is a big merchandise mover for the company, and in dire need of a push. Being involved in the mid-card feuds does not do justice to his talent, and the hard worker could win the title of being the Best in the World to his advantage.

It could become his ticket to the big league once again.

