Over the course of the last three decades factions have been tied to professional wrestling. In WWE, factions created a common goal and a sense of comradery amongst those involved. For all the names and faces tied to the years of factions, several have been notable.

However, while a number of stables have been successful a number of them have failed, leading to a reliance on nostalgia and the past. For every group fans love to remember like D-Generation X there are those they may have forgotten like the Truth Commission. Today the WWE has factions like Seth Rollin's Disciples and The Hurt Business led by MVP.

However, who within the company should be the best fit in a faction. If we take it a step further, which factions should be brought back? There were a number of dominant groups that managed to take over the wrestling world both in and out of WWE.

However, despite being successful at that time there is no confirmation that they will be this time around. Several things play a part in whether or not a faction will be successful if they are brought back. Sometimes, there's an interesting twist you can add to a classic story to make it seem like new. Sometimes it's best to leave things in the past. Today, we'll be looking at three factions that WWE should bring back and three that should be left to be enjoyed solely on the Network.

#6 WWE factions that should: Legacy

With Orton in this same role there are other second or third generation wrestlers that could fill that role today. Photo / Sky Sports

Fans will recall all the WWE factions the company has promoted there was one that was an intriguing option to recreate. That would be intriguing during their time it was the Randy Orton led 'Legacy'. For those unaware Legacy consisted of three second or third-generation wrestlers in Ted DiBiase Jr, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton.

This even seemed to toy with the idea of having as many as five members with the son of the late Jimmy Snuka, Sim Snuka, and the son of Afa of the Wild Samoan's, Manu. While the faction only remained as three members there could have been as many as five members of the group.

The possibility of recreating this WWE faction concept could work with present second and third-generation wrestlers such as Angel Garza and Andrade with Randy Orton at the helm.

This time around we have a bonafide mouth piece in Orton who's English is much stronger than his teammates. Whether or not this comes to fruition it would certainly be something to the WWE should explore.