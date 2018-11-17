×
3 facts about Survivor Series that you may not know

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17 Nov 2018, 12:13 IST

Survivor Series
Survivor Series

Survivor Series is one of WWE's mega events and has been around for more than three decades now. The first event was held in November 1987, coming on the heels of success of Wrestlemania 3.

It has long been considered as one of WWE's traditional Big 4 pay-per-views and has always proven to be one of WWE's best. It is the second-longest running pay-per-view in WWE history, behind Wrestlemania only.

This event is traditionally characterized by having tag-team elimination events, pitting four or five wrestlers (recently, even 10 on 10 tag-team tag-matches have taken place) against each other.

These matches are often referred to as 'Traditional Survivor Series tag-matches' as they are regular fixtures of the event.

Throughout the years, Survivor Series has given us some of the most incredible and surprising moments in WWE history. The Montreal Screw Job, Sting's debut, The Rock's in-ring return in 2011 or Stone Cold's classic with Bret Hart are just few of the great (and shocking) moments that took place at Survivor Series.

Survivor Series takes place this Sunday live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles,California. This year's event will be based on brand warfare, with top-notch superstars from Raw and SmackDown Live battling it out for brand supremacy, and will mark the thirty-second edition of the event, which is a huge milestone.

3. Survivor Series was originally supposed to be a ''Thanksgiving Tradition''


The history of Survivor Series
The history of Survivor Series

This comes as a surprise to many fans as WWE pay-per-views tend to take place on Sundays and seldom take place on weekdays. This goes to show that Survivor Series and Thanksgiving go side-by-side.

Since 1995, the event has been has been held the Sunday before Thanksgiving ( with the exclusion of Survivor Series 2005 and Survivor Series 2006, which took place on the Sunday after Thanksgiving).

