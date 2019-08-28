3 Fantastic botches and mistakes you missed this week on SmackDown Live (27th August 2019)

There were a number of interesting botches this week on SmackDown Live

Clash of Champions is now on the horizon and more matches for the show were officially announced this week on SmackDown Live including Randy Orton facing Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship for the second straight pay-per-view.

The Miz vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship could take place as part of the show after The Miz challenged The Artist to a match at next month's show before he was attacked by Sami Zayn and Nakamura when he was prepared to face Zayn in a one-on-one match.

The King of the Ring Tournament also continued as Ali shockingly came out on top against Buddy Murphy in another fantastic matchup, and Chad Gable was the man getting his hand raised following his match with his former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin.

It was a well put together episode of SmackDown Live, but that doesn't mean that this week's show was without botches and here are just a few.

#3. Calling spots loudly

Bayley was forced to call the spots loudly for Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans returned to WWE TV for the first time this week since she was defeated in her mixed tag team match back at Extreme Rules, but it wasn't the return that Evans was hoping for.

Evans took on SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a one-on-one match ahead of Bayley's title defense against Charlotte at Clash of Champions, but the start of the match was a little bit botched. Evans threw her gloves in the air in an attempt to distract the Champion, but Bayley was one step ahead.

Bayley then seemingly wanted to do something with the gloves since she turned to pick them up but the referee had already thrown them out of the ring. Instead, Bayley then called the first spot of the match which was an "arm drag" to The Sassy Southern Belle so that she was aware that the match had officially started. It was a loud call by Bayley's standards and could mean that there should have been a spot with the gloves that the women had to skip.

