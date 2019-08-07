3 Fantastic botches and mistakes you missed this week on SmackDown Live (August 6th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie

SmackDown Live this week contained a number of interesting errors

Detroit, Michigan was WWE's final stop on the road to SummerSlam last night as they presented the final build-up to The Biggest Party of the Summer. Daniel Bryan and Rowan were back in action, whilst Roman Reigns went in search of answers after being mysteriously attacked twice in the space of a week.

Aleister Black and Sami Zayn collided a few days early after originally being expected to go one-on-one at SummerSlam this weekend and as expected, The Dutch Destroyer came out on top with an impressive Black Mass.

It was another interesting episode of SmackDown Live which included all the build-up that the company needed ahead of one of their biggest shows of the year. But there were a number of botches and mistakes throughout the show.

#3 Dolph Ziggler's forearm

Dolph Ziggler attacked Rey Mysterio last night on SmackDown Live

Dolph Ziggler has become WWE's newest "Legend Killer" in recent weeks as he sets his sights on WWE legends and is now looking at a one-on-one match against Goldberg this weekend.

This week on SmackDown Live, Ziggler wanted to send a message to the WCW Legend and he decided that Rey Mysterio was the perfect star to use. Mysterio is technically in a feud with Andrade at present, but his scheduled match was against Ziggler, and he was jumped from behind before the match could begin.

The forearm that Ziggler delivered to take Mysterio down enroute to the ring didn't even touch him. Mysterio still stayed down following the hit and was later saved by Ali, but the former 205 Live star was unable to defeat Ziggler this week in order to get the revenge that many members of the WWE locker room have been hoping for in recent weeks.

That definitely didn't connect... pic.twitter.com/XMU13FK75W — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 7, 2019

