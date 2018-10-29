3 Fantasy Matches for Survivor Series

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 354 // 29 Oct 2018, 16:41 IST

Will we witness the clash of titans once again?

Survivor Series is just a few weeks ahead and things will need to shape up quickly for the event after the conclusion of the Evolution pay-per-view.

Crown Jewel lies a few days ahead and could have some interesting angles which can help set up the matches we will witness at Survivor Series.

Scheduled to be held on November 18, the event is one of the Big Four pay-per-views of WWE and has changed since inception to feature matches mostly held between the superstars of Raw and SmackDown. Such matches have always proven to be more competitive and have a great impact, leading into a 5-on-5 tag team match between the two brands.

While none of the matches for the event have been revealed yet, it won’t take the WWE long after the Crown Jewel event to start announcing which matches will make up the card for Survivor Series.

Since we are still unsure of the same, let's take a look at 3 fantasy bookings for the event which could result in extremely pleasing matches.

#3 Seth Rollins vs Daniel Bryan to determine The Best in the World

Both men have had great matches in the past

Seth Rollins is one of the eight men who will battle it out in the first ever WWE World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia later this week.

Keeping that in mind, he is also one of the favorites to win the tournament, walking in as the only men’s champion who’ll be a part of the tournament.

Daniel Bryan is rumored to skip the event and forego his shot at the SmackDown WWE Championship. This means he won’t be a part of the event at all and had not competed in the qualifying matches for the World Cup due to his number one contender’s status for the event.

If Seth Rollins does win the World Cup, it’d be interesting if Daniel Bryan calls him out for winning a tournament not featuring Bryan himself. It could result in a nice little feud heading into Survivor Series where the two men can do battle to determine the real Best in the World.

