3 Female Bloodline stars Roman Reigns could bring in to take down Becky Lynch in WWE

By Love Verma
Published Oct 03, 2025 03:28 GMT
Roman Reigns might bring female Bloodline stars to tackle The Vision. [Image credits: WWE.com]

On WWE RAW this week, Roman Reigns made his return and reunited with the OG Bloodline. The Head of the Table is now ready to lock horns with the Vision faction, but a major problem may arise soon for them.

The Vision incorporates Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Becky Lynch. Reigns may tackle all the problems, but the Man might cause trouble for the OTC. So, to counter Becky, Roman might bring some female stars into the equation.

In this article, we will discuss three female Bloodline stars Roman Reigns could bring in to take down Lynch in WWE.

#3. Nia Jax

Nia Jax is a real-life Bloodline member and currently an active part of Friday Night SmackDown. The Irresistible Force recently got major criticism for attacking Jade Cargill on the blue brand, which caused the Storm's forehead to be busted open.

The former Women's Champion could be a great option to join sides with Roman Reigns and to take down Becky Lynch. Already, Lynch and Jax have a controversial past as the 41-year-old broke the nose of the Man in November 2018.

All these make perfect sense if Reigns brings Nia Jax to Monday Night RAW and to counter the Irish star from the Vision faction. This angle will also help WWE to reduce the heat surrounding the Irresistible Force.

#2. Tamina Snuka

It's been a long time since Tamina Snuka has competed in the squared circle. The last time was in February 2023, when Michin defeated her in a singles bout. As of writing, Tamina has been removed from WWE's active roster, but she remains part of the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Tamina could be a great choice to tackle Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns brings her back to the red brand. Tamina has a legitimate connection to the Samoan dynasty, thanks to her father, the late Jimmy Snuka, making her joining forces with Reigns against the Vision a realistic possibility.

#1. WWE NXT General Manager Ava

The Rock's real-life daughter, Ava, currently serves as the General Manager of NXT. Despite being the on-screen authority figure, there are chances that Roman Reigns might bring her into the squared circle to take down the WWE Women's IC Champion.

Ava had previously competed in the in-ring competition, but later switched to become the authority figure. A storyline featuring Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline will give Ava an excellent opportunity to shine and receive more attention.

Love Verma

