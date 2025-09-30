5 Theories why Roman Reigns ignored Jimmy Uso upon WWE return

Roman Reigns made his earth-shaking return on Monday Night RAW, but the WWE Universe observed that the OTC seemingly ignored Jimmy Uso upon his comeback. In the main event of the red brand, The Usos faced Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed in a tag team match.However, when The Vision members were destroying the Samoan twins, the Original Tribal Chief made his return and rescued The Usos. Afterward, Roman Reigns was seen hyping The YEET Master, but Big Jim was standing in the background.Roman has no such interaction with Jimmy, which suggests that he may have ignored Jimmy Uso upon his return. In this article, we will discuss five theories about why Reigns ignored the Samoan star on RAW.#5. Grooming Jey Uso to be the next Tribal ChiefOver the past few weeks, Jey Uso's behavior has changed drastically, and he now appears to be more authoritative than Jimmy Uso. This is also why Big Jim compared him to Reigns, noting that he doesn’t have the Ula Fala around his neck to give commands.With Jey seemingly on the path of the OTC, Roman Reigns may be grooming him as the next Tribal Chief in the Samoan family. This could explain why he only interacted with him upon his return and sidelined Jimmy Uso on RAW.#4. Jey Uso personally contacted Roman ReignsIn a previous episode of the red brand, Jey Uso was seen talking on the phone backstage. However, when Jimmy asked Jey who he was talking to, he didn’t reveal the name. Many believed that Roman Reigns was the person behind that conversation.So, it's likely that Jey might have personally called the OTC to check in and to help The Usos against The Vision. That was why Reigns returned and only kept a check on The YEET Master.#3. To set the stage for Jey and the OTC vs. The VisionAnother possible reason Roman Reigns ignored Jimmy Uso upon his return could be WWE's strategic move to book Reigns and Jey vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The OTC is not expected to face Seth Rollins for a while, at least not at Crown Jewel, as Rollins will clash with Cody Rhodes.Considering this, WWE might prefer to book Roman Reigns and Jey vs. The Vision members in a tag team match. Triple H might write Jimmy Uso off television for a few weeks and book this tag team showdown instead.#2. Roman Reigns thinks that Jimmy is holding Jey backPhil Ouimette @Philouimette_LINK@MrSantiZap Roman (no pun intended) didn’t even acknowledge Jimmy. With Jey acting more like Roman Reigns week after week “1” in OTC1 is finally starting to click with me and everyone else. They’re setting Jey Uso up to be the next heir to the throne. This’ll get interesting real quick.The aggressive behavior of Jey isn't loved by Jimmy Uso, especially when he chose to side against LA Knight despite The Megastar rescuing them a few weeks ago on RAW. On the other hand, Roman surely wanted to see the more aggressive side of The YEET Master.The reason the former Undisputed Champion might have ignored Jimmy is that he may have felt Jimmy was holding Jey back from reaching his true potential. Even in the upcoming episode of RAW, Roman and Jimmy might have a conversation about the same.#1. Jimmy's comment about Roman Reigns during his absenceEdward Northwind Stilson @edward_stilsonLINK@WrestlingDazeYT Jimmy Uso doesn’t appear to be on the same page as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso 👀In the absence of the OTC, Jimmy Uso made major comments about Reigns. He compared Jey with the Head of the Table after his changed behavior toward him.This comparison seemingly suggests that Jimmy still views Reigns as a villainous star, and because of these comments, Roman might have ignored him on RAW. Now, it will be more interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming shows.