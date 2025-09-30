3 Reasons why Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW featured a tornado tag team match between The Usos and The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With no DQs, the tag teams put on an incredible fight.Reed and Breakker had a clear size advantage over The Usos with Paul Heyman in their corner, making perfect game plans between matches. Towards the end, Bronson staked Jey and Jimmy Uso on each other before executing his signature Tsunami splash from the top rope.However, before the Aussie Star could climb the turnbuckle, Roman Reigns' music echoed through the arena, and an infuriated OTC came out with a steel chair in hand and attacked the heel star, who took him out at Clash in Paris 2025.Taking advantage of Roman Reigns' attack, The Usos overpowered The Vision and captured a big win in the main event. The closing shot of RAW showed the OG Bloodline reuniting.WWE @WWELINKWHAT!!!! THE OTC IS BACK! ROMAN REIGNS HAS RETURNED! ☝️In this article, we will examine three reasons why the Original Tribal Chief made his return.#3. His filming has finishedRoman Reigns was written off television at Clash in Paris 2025 after he defeated Bronson Reed clean in a singles match. The post-match attack resulted in the OTC being carried out on a stretcher.The attack angle was merely used to write Reigns off television so he could start filming his role in the Street Fighter movie. His part was reportedly finished. As a result, WWE quickly brought the Original Tribal Chief back on TV.#2. Restart The Bloodline sagaThe Bloodline arch was undoubtedly one of the best storylines WWE has created in recent years, and this will always be remembered as The Bloodline era.However, fans often complain about the abrupt ending of The Bloodline saga with the OTC defeating Solo Sikoa for Ula Fala at RAW's debut on Netflix.Some fans have observed that upon his return, Reigns completely ignored Jimmy Uso and only met Jey, telling him that the Main Event Uso should ignore everyone. This suggests it's all about him, as if Roman is preparing the former champion to be the next &quot;Tribal Chief,&quot; which could create tensions within the family and mark the start of The Bloodline story arc.#1. Lack of star power in WWEFor some time, there has been backlash across social media about WWE's weak booking. Even ESPN, the new streaming partner, gave it a &quot;C&quot; grade for the Wrestlepalooza PLE, which shows their clear disappointment with the current product. Therefore, analyzing the situation and the lack of star power and storylines, Triple H-led creatives may have pulled the trigger and bought one of their biggest draws, who carried the company on his back through tough times, Roman Reigns.The OTC is also advertised for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which will take place next month. It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team may have in store for Reigns for the upcoming PLE.