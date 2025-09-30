  • home icon
  • 3 Reasons why Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW

3 Reasons why Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 30, 2025 03:07 GMT
Roman Reigns returned to WWE on RAW! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is back (Credits: WWE.com)

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW featured a tornado tag team match between The Usos and The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With no DQs, the tag teams put on an incredible fight.

Reed and Breakker had a clear size advantage over The Usos with Paul Heyman in their corner, making perfect game plans between matches. Towards the end, Bronson staked Jey and Jimmy Uso on each other before executing his signature Tsunami splash from the top rope.

However, before the Aussie Star could climb the turnbuckle, Roman Reigns' music echoed through the arena, and an infuriated OTC came out with a steel chair in hand and attacked the heel star, who took him out at Clash in Paris 2025.

Taking advantage of Roman Reigns' attack, The Usos overpowered The Vision and captured a big win in the main event. The closing shot of RAW showed the OG Bloodline reuniting.

In this article, we will examine three reasons why the Original Tribal Chief made his return.

#3. His filming has finished

Roman Reigns was written off television at Clash in Paris 2025 after he defeated Bronson Reed clean in a singles match. The post-match attack resulted in the OTC being carried out on a stretcher.

The attack angle was merely used to write Reigns off television so he could start filming his role in the Street Fighter movie. His part was reportedly finished. As a result, WWE quickly brought the Original Tribal Chief back on TV.

#2. Restart The Bloodline saga

The Bloodline arch was undoubtedly one of the best storylines WWE has created in recent years, and this will always be remembered as The Bloodline era.

However, fans often complain about the abrupt ending of The Bloodline saga with the OTC defeating Solo Sikoa for Ula Fala at RAW's debut on Netflix.

Some fans have observed that upon his return, Reigns completely ignored Jimmy Uso and only met Jey, telling him that the Main Event Uso should ignore everyone. This suggests it's all about him, as if Roman is preparing the former champion to be the next "Tribal Chief," which could create tensions within the family and mark the start of The Bloodline story arc.

#1. Lack of star power in WWE

For some time, there has been backlash across social media about WWE's weak booking. Even ESPN, the new streaming partner, gave it a "C" grade for the Wrestlepalooza PLE, which shows their clear disappointment with the current product.

Therefore, analyzing the situation and the lack of star power and storylines, Triple H-led creatives may have pulled the trigger and bought one of their biggest draws, who carried the company on his back through tough times, Roman Reigns.

The OTC is also advertised for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which will take place next month. It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team may have in store for Reigns for the upcoming PLE.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

