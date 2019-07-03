3 Female wrestlers who were allowed to announce their pregnancy live on Raw

WWE has allowed a number of women to announce their pregnancies on Raw

It's been an interesting few years for WWE since their Divas Division has now become a Women's Division and all female wrestlers are also referred to as Superstars, they have all been treated differently to the point where women recently main evented WrestleMania for the first time.

That doesn't mean that there isn't still a hierarchy of women in the company since there are a handful of female wrestlers who could step in the ring with the like of Ronda Rousey, but there are also a number of women who are still part of the company so that they can be injected into controversial storylines.

This week on Raw, Maria Kanellis proved that she was one of these women when she was brought to the main roster in order to become the third woman to announce that she was pregnant on live TV.

#3. Maria Kanellis

Maria announced that she was expecting a baby earlier this week

Maria Kanellis made a shock appearance on Raw this week where she confirmed that she was once again pregnant in order to avoid having to step in the ring and throw down with Becky Lynch. It's thought that the company is going to allow this storyline to run throughout her pregnancy, but it's unknown if it will be on Raw or 205 Live.

Maria already has a daughter called Fredrica Moon, but she wasn't able to personally announce that she was pregnant with her first child so soon after making her returnt in WWE back in 2017. This time around the company has given Maria more TV time since the star only recently signed a new five-year contract and according to The Wrestling Observer, she waited until after she had signed the deal to inform the company of her pregnancy.

