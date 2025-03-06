3 Female WWE stars who can align themselves with The Rock and John Cena

John Cena shocked the entire globe when he turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes after his Elimination Chamber match victory. Cena sold his soul to The Rock, and the WWE Universe has not been able to stop talking about the most shocking moment in years.

While the alliance between John Cena and The Rock will undoubtedly take the entire industry by storm, it shouldn't be just the two legends working together. WWE could book this as the foundation for a massive Authority-based faction, with The Final Boss in charge, which could end up dominating the entire WWE roster.

While more members might be added to this alliance in the future, some female stars getting involved could add an interesting twist. The Rock could end up enhancing his character as a heel by working as the leader of the faction.

Let's check out a few names who could get added to the alliance very soon.

#3. Nia Jax

Nia Jax has dominated the women's roster over the past year. The former WWE Women's Champion has a ruthless character of her own and needs a big storyline following her incredible title reign.

A potential alliance wth John Cena and The Rock could change the landscape of the women's wrestling division, potentially putting Jax back in the Women's title picture. With Jax having a natural heel persona, she could be an incredible fit in the alliance of the legendary duo.

#2. Ava could be the manager for John Cena and The Rock

The Rock's daughter, Ava, might be the perfect fit for a potential faction involving Cena, her father, and potentially some other stars as well. Both the legends clearly won't be available full-time in WWE due to their projects outside the company. However, the duo could leave a lasting impact if they could add other stars to their faction and keep the storylines moving.

With The Rock not available all the time, the potential faction might also need a manager to make things interesting. This is when The Final Boss' daughter Ava could be added, which would elevate her spot as a manager. The Rock has already heaped praise on his daughter, stating that Ava was 'The Final Boss of NXT'. This could be the long-term booking WWE had planned with his NXT appearance.

#1. Charlotte Flair

The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, has proved to be one of the most dominant women in the entire wrestling industry over the years. Her heel character has often been arrogant, which might be the most important trait a star needs while aligning with John Cena and The Rock.

Both legends have heaped praise on Flair in the past, and the WWE Universe also considers her one of the greatest women to have ever graced the squared circle. Considering her work as a heel in the past and the attention she has garnered since her return, Flair could be the frontrunner when it comes to a female star aligning with The Rock and John Cena.

