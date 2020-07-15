3 Female WWE Superstars who want a shot at men's titles and 2 who already won one

Ever since pro-wrestling came into being, one of the unwritten rules of the sport was that women would compete for their own titles and won't go at it in the ring with men, except for rare occasions. As time passed, things changed and WWE Hall of Famer Chyna's arrival helped women a big deal in regards to breaking the barrier and competing with men.

Around two decades later, intergender wrestling isn't a taboo subject anymore and several proportions have started featuring men vs women matches on their cards. Tessa Blanchard became the first woman in IMPACT Wrestling history to become a World Champion when she defeated Sami Callihan earlier this year at Hard To Kill.

In the following list, we will take a look at three WWE female Superstars who have stated that they want to compete for the men's title and two who have already won one.

#5 Charlotte Flair (wants a shot at a men's title)

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is hands down one of the greatest Women's Champions in WWE history. She made her way to the main roster in 2015 along with Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, and never looked back. Flair is currently a 12-time Champion and a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. The Queen has also set her sights on winning a men's title in the future. While speaking with Sportskeeda, Charlotte revealed that a men's title is something that she is interested in.

It’s something that I want to pursue but, if you look at the big picture, when women are succeeding in different organisations all around the world, we’re all succeeding and we’re all winning from that.

Flair still has a long way to go and only time will tell if she manages to win a men's title somewhere down the line. WWE has kept its distance from the idea of intergender matches for a while now, but things could always change in the future.