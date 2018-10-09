3 Females Who Should Be Future WWE Champions

The WWE now has the best female talent too

The WWE is currently filled with some of the most talented wrestlers from around the globe. This is especially true when it comes to female wrestlers, as the company has managed to sign on some of the best female talents this decade.

This shows that the WWE is surely changing its perspective, and moving on from the usual eye candy female superstars to the more talented and skilled superstars. With that said, the all-female Evolution PPV is just around the corner too, which confirms that a revolution is just around the corner.

Many women superstars want to be champions, just like their male counterparts, but due to the lack of female title belts in the company, each brand has only over championship belt.

While the company is also expected to change that in the coming years, there are many women in the WWE who are extremely talented and deserve to become champions on the main roster in the future.

Let's look are 3 such women who definitely should become WWE Women’s Champions in the next few years.

#3 Bianca Belair

She's got some extraordinary moves

Bianca Belair is one of NXT’s best talents by far. She was initially spotted by Mark Henry, who managed to book her for tryouts for the company leading to a full time contract.

She’s already feuded with some of the best competitors on the yellow brand in such a short time, and there remains little doubt that she will be heading into the title picture some time next year. However, with the talent she posses and the charisma she has, she could even justify a main roster title run in the future.

Amy “Lita” Dumas has already praised the superstar and her signature move, which is a great push for the NXT recruit. Charlotte Flair has gone one step further and said "She is the future. She's a real stud.", which means Bianca is destined for greater things.

