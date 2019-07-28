3 Feuds Brock Lesnar must have before he retires from Pro-Wrestling

Lesnar is the current Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is a once in a generation athlete. He is one of the few Superstars who has successfully transitioned from MMA to Pro-Wrestling. The Beast Incarnate has had an extremely successful career in UFC as well as the WWE. Through his career, he has won several UFC and WWE Championships.

Over the years, he has enjoyed some fantastic feuds in the WWE with the likes of The Undertaker, John Cena, and CM Punk.

Even though the fans may not have always been on his side, they can't deny that he is a megastar who always pulls in the crowd.

He is currently the Universal Champion and is set to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. However, with him having won the title a few weeks ago, Lesnar would most likely retain the belt at the pay-per-view.

The Beast Incarnate has already retired from the UFC and he might also retire from pro wrestling pretty soon. According to rumours, Lesnar recently pitched a retirement idea to Vince McMahon. So one feels that Lesnar only has a limited amount of time left in the ring.

However, before Lesnar retires, he must try to put some young talent over as the superstar beating him would significantly grow in stature.

Through this article, we will look at three feuds that Lesnar must have before he retires from pro wrestling:

#3 Bray Wyatt

Wyatt will hugely benefit from a victory over Lesnar

Bray Wyatt is one of the most entertaining superstars in the WWE right now. He is currently scheduled to face Balor at SummerSlam and that bout would most likely be the end of their rivalry with Balor having asked for some time off after SummerSlam.

Hence, Wyatt will need a powerful opponent after his rivalry with Balor is done and no one suits that bill better than The Beast Incarnate. If booked correctly, Wyatt and Lesnar could create a rivalry for the ages.

Wyatt is a master of the mind games and it would be interesting to see how he deals with Lesnar. The microphone battles between Wyatt and Paul Heyman would be a sight to behold and it would add another layer of intrigue to the feud.

A rivalry with Lesnar would certainly boost Wyatt's career and the WWE must try their level best to book this rivalry before the former walks into the sunset.

