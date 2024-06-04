3 Feuds/contenders for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on WWE RAW

Reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill arrived on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW to confront Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The two superstars won the championship by defeating The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France in early May and have been unstoppable since then.

As they continue to thrive as one of the most dominant tag team duos, they are set to face some competition in the red brand as we are heading to the next Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle, on June 15.

With that in mind, we take a look at three feuds Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could start on Monday Night RAW this week.

#3. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could take on Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

When Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill arrived on RAW, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were seen in the back, watching them enter the arena. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions moved to the red brand during the WWE Draft last April and appear to have no direction at the moment.

Thus, starting a feud with the reigning champions would help them get back to the title picture and make a statement for their presence in the red brand.

#2. Confronting Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark have made their presence felt over the past few weeks, either with their performance in the Queen of the Ring Qualifiers or Baszler's feuds on NXT. Still, they were lacking momentum when it came to tag team action and facing Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill was what they needed at the moment.

Baszler and Stark are considered two of the toughest wrestlers in the Women's Division, and it will not be easy for the reigning champions to take out the No.1 contenders for the Tag Team Championship.

The four superstars had an intense in-ring segment, which led to an impromptu tag team title match, setting the tone for the feud to extend in the coming weeks.

#1. Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai

Damage CTRL is going through a rough period after WrestleMania 40 and Backlash PLE. First, they lost to Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi in a Tag Team match, while IYO SKY lost the Women's Championship to a former member of the faction, Bayley.

Then, Kairi Sane and Asuka lost the Tag Team Titles to Belair and Cargill. Asuka is still out injured, and SKY is trying to regain her momentum and remain a title contender.

In addition, Dakota Kai has taken over recently and does most of the in-ring segments, while a tag team duo with Kairi Sane would make sense for both stars at the moment and would help them build some momentum.

Furthermore, Damage CTRL will be out for revenge, as they were dominated by Belair and Cargill both at WrestleMania 40 and Backlash.

It is also worth mentioning that the superstar duo is getting a positive response from fans, who like their chemistry and their in-ring performance since 'Mania 40. Both Belair and Cargill are babyfaces at the moment.

