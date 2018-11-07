×
3 Feuds for Shane McMahon if he turns heel at Survivor Series

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    07 Nov 2018, 05:59 IST

Paige (left) and Shane McMahon (right) have been running SmackDown Live, with both authority figures portraying babyface characters on-screen
Paige (left) and Shane McMahon (right) have been running SmackDown Live, with both authority figures portraying babyface characters on-screen

The professional wrestling community has been abuzz with rumors regarding Shane McMahon possibly turning heel, particularly after he shockingly won the WWE World Cup.

Well, to be honest, the aforementioned speculation is most definitely justified, since the usually just and easy-going Shane O'Mac has made a few questionable decisions as of late, not only in his controversial win at Crown Jewel, but also on SmackDown Live.

The general consensus in the pro-wrestling world currently seems to be that McMahon could possibly turn heel at WWE's Survivor Series PPV which takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on November 18th.

That being said, Shane turning heel after several years of being away from WWE which was followed by his run as a babyface since 2016; would obviously be a huge change to the WWE landscape. Needless to say, the company has to be extremely smart with its booking of Shane's heel turn in the days to come.

Today, we bring to you the likeliest feuds which the WWE could present us with, featuring Shane McMahon as a heel. So, without further ado, let's examine this huge upcoming change in the WWE Universe!

#3 Daniel Bryan

Shane McMahon could engage in a feud with his longtime friend Daniel Bryan in the days to come
Shane McMahon could engage in a feud with his longtime friend Daniel Bryan in the days to come

Perhaps the most hard-hitting storyline after a Shane McMahon heel turn at Survivor Series would be if he betrays none other than his longtime friend Daniel Bryan, during the traditional 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Match.

It's no secret that Shane and Bryan share a great camaraderie behind the scenes in WWE, and with both fan favorites being disciplined BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu) practitioners in real-life, the bond between these two BJJ fighters is indeed true and tested. That in turn would serve to raise the stakes, and make Shane 's betrayal of Bryan all the more significant in the days to come.

Furthermore, after attacking Bryan, and costing Team SmackDown (Men's) the traditional Survivor Series Match, Shane could then engage in a rivalry with Bryan leading up to the TLC PPV which takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on December 16th...

1 / 3 NEXT
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
