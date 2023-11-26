3 feuds for R-Truth following Survivor Series: War Games return

R-Truth made a surprise return to WWE for the first time in eleven months at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. The last time fans saw the former 24/7 Champion was in a match on NXT, where he suffered an injury that kept him out of action for almost a year.

However, at Survivor Series 2023, R-Truth was spotted backstage during a segment between the Alpha Academy and Pretty Deadly. Just when both teams were about to get into a confrontation, The Truth was seen playing peacemaker, and his appearance led to a huge pop from the crowd.

One of the reasons R-Truth received this pop was because fans realized that his appearance at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 meant that he was most likely cleared to compete. In this article, we will look at possible feuds for him when he returns to in-ring action.

#3. R-Truth can feud with Pretty Deadly

Over the years, R-Truth has had matches with several WWE Superstars. However, the two people he has not faced yet are Elton Prince and Kit Wilson from Pretty Deadly. At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, The Truth shared screen space with the duo, which could be WWE teasing a feud between the two parties.

In the coming weeks, the 51-year-old could find a partner on SmackDown and star in a feud with Pretty Deadly. If R-Truth does the same, it could be highly beneficial for him as a victory could ensure an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity. It will be interesting to see if he pursues the same.

#2. Alpha Academy

On RAW, the Alpha Academy recently expressed a high. While Chad Gable challenged for the Intercontinental Championship, Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa have been part of several funny segments. In short, the faction has plenty of momentum.

Hence, by feuding with them, R-Truth could steal some of their shine. One reason the feud between him and the Alpha Academy makes sense is that a month before the former got injured, he was involved in a series of matches with Otis in live events.

#1. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

Before R-Truth got injured, he was involved in a singles match on NXT. On the former black and gold brand, The Truth faced Grayson Waller in a singles match. Despite trying his best, the former could not win the contest as he had to walk away due to an injury he faced while attempting an acrobatic move.

Given that he holds a loss against Waller, it won't be surprising to see him try to avenge it. However, unlike last time, Waller won't be alone this time. If R-Truth decides to pursue a rivalry against him, he will also have to prepare to face Austin Theory, who has been Waller's partner for quite some time.

What do you think about R-Truth's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

