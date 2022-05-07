3 feuds that could start in WWE after WrestleMania Backlash 2022 

WrestleMania Backlash is scheduled for this Sunday, May 8. Featuring several high-profile names from both brands, WWE has announced a total of six matches for the event. While it was speculated that the creative team could go on to add a couple of championship bouts to the match card, it didn't happen.

WrestleMania Backlash will also witness several ongoing feuds and storylines reaching their climax. Keeping their next Premium Live Event in mind, fans can expect WWE to shake off the recent creative block to lay down the foundations for some mouth-watering feuds post-May 8.

In this piece, we discuss three such high-profile feuds that could start in WWE following WrestleMania Backlash.

#3. Ronda Rousey vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will lock horns in an "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship this Sunday. Barring any last-minute change of plans, the former UFC Champion should go onto win the title on May 8. However, it would be interesting to see if WWE goes on to reveal her challenger on the same night.

In case you didn't know, Bayley's return has now been doing the rounds for quite some time. While a potential return was highly speculated on RAW following 'Mania, it didn't happen. However, it could be that the company is saving the same for May 8.

The creative team could have the former Hugger return on May 8 to attack Rousey after her match against The Queen. This would then lay down the foundation for a high-voltage feud between the two for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#2. Team Styles vs. Judgment Day

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg



I’m coming back to Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning.I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all. twitter.com/WWE/status/150… Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning.I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all. twitter.com/WWE/status/150… Twitter? How millennial and pedestrian of you AJ. Alas, here we are. I won’t use smaller words just to make you feel in your intellectual safe zone. I would also suggest staying home in the comfort of your gaming chair next Monday instead of coming to Raw. For your own good. twitter.com/AJStylesOrg/st… Twitter? How millennial and pedestrian of you AJ. Alas, here we are. I won’t use smaller words just to make you feel in your intellectual safe zone. I would also suggest staying home in the comfort of your gaming chair next Monday instead of coming to Raw. For your own good. twitter.com/AJStylesOrg/st…

Edge is set to take on AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. While his disciple and one half of Judgment Day, Damian Priest, is barred from ringside, WWE could introduce new members to the faction.

Creative could have Rhea Ripley and Ciampa show up this Sunday to join forces with The Rated-R Superstar. Ripley and The Blackheart have an ongoing angle with Liv Morgan and Mustafa Ali respectively. As such, WWE could choose to align the babyfaces with AJ Styles along with Finn Balor to kick off a high-profile feud between Team Styles and Judgment Day.

A stable vs. stable feud featuring some high-profile names has long been awaited by WWE fans.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Universal Championship

Roman Reigns will join forces with The Usos to take on Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash. While it could be anybody's game, the babyface trio look likely to pick up a massive win.

Come what may, this contest is likely to act as a catalyst in setting up a blockbuster feud between The Scottish Psychopath and The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

While McIntyre pinning one of the Usos looks more likely, the creative team could choose to spice things up by having McIntyre pin Roman Reigns. The former WWE Champion will then have the bragging rights and could go on to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Universal Championship following May 8.

Which of these feuds, according to you, is most likely after WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments section.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Prem Deshpande