3 feuds that must be settled inside Hell in A Cell

The Hell in A Cell structure.

Now that SummerSlam is done and over with, it's time to move onto the next PPV, Hell in A Cell. Hell in a Cell takes place in four weeks at the AT&T Center in San Antonio,Texas.

In recent years, the Hell in a Cell structure has lost much of its relevance and purpose. Meaningless feuds that have little at stake have been settled inside the demonic structure. A perfect example would be both of Roman Reigns' Hell in a Cell matches against Bray Wyatt and Rusev. None of the aforementioned matches had much at stake and there wasn't much bad blood between the adversaries too. The Hell in A Cell structure should be used in rivalries where the adversaries have unprecedented disdain and hatred for each other; for example: Undertaker Vs Edge at SummerSlam 2008 and Brock Lesnar Vs The Undertaker in 2015. The structure is a perfect way to culminate a deeply personal rivalry.

This year, around two to three Hell in A Cell matches are expected to take place as it is a dual-branded pay-per-view. With that said, let's look at 3 current ongoing feuds that deserve to be settled inside the Hell in A Cell structure.

#1 Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Ambrose took on Ziggler this week on Raw.

The feud between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins has been going on for about three months now. The feud had already passed its expiration date by the time SummerSlam approached, which is why Dean Ambrose was brought back. Ambrose's inclusion has breathed life to this feud and has taken this rivalry to a whole new level. Given that Rollins and Ziggler have fought on pay-per-view with all sorts of stipulations, it would make utter sense to finish this rivalry off inside Hell in a Cell.

Although, Rollins and Ziggler could have yet another rematch inside Hell in A Cell. I would prefer that WWE books a Hell in a Cell tag-team match between the two above-mentioned duos. This match would give Drew McIntyre his first main roster match on pay-per-view ever since his return in 2017. The match itself would be a brutal bout with entertaining spots and thrilling action.

