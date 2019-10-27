3 feuds which could happen in WWE very soon

Shubham Singh

Will The Fiend's next target be Braun Strowman?

A lot has been happening in WWE recently, and the past week's episodes of RAW and SmackDown witnessed a lot of action in the buildup to the Crown Jewel PPV on 31st October at Saudi Arabia.

From Drew McIntyre's return on the Red Brand to Nikki Cross' huge push in the SmackDown's Women Title scene on the Blue Brand, things have been moving thick and fast in WWE.

After the conclusion of one of the biggest WWE Drafts in the history of the company, the company has laid down the breadcrumbs for a couple of exciting feuds post Crown Jewel, and the fights at the PPV could prove to be the perfect platform to kick-start new rivalries.

All in all, a few fresh and high-profile feuds are expected to kick-off in WWE very soon and in this article, we are going to take a look at three such possible upcoming rivalries.

#3 Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre

Is the era of Drew McIntyre going to begin soon?

Drew McIntyre made a surprising return last week on RAW as he was revealed as the final member of Team Flair. The Scottish Psychopath then defeated Ricochet in a singles match, however, he did not stop there as he went to decimate Ricochet after the end of their match.

There is no denying the fact that this match was meant for the sole purpose of getting McIntyre over and while a huge push for McIntyre does not seem too far, speculations have it that WWE could be planning a huge Ricochet vs McIntyre feud for the coming days.

If reports are to be believed, then a Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre feud could be coming out of Crown Jewel, and a high profile feud against Ricochet would be a wise move for McIntyre as WWE still needs to build the latter before launching him in the main event scene.

