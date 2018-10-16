3 feuds WWE Raw should end and 3 they should move on to

The WWE Universe is waiting for some interesting rivalries

Raw has been quite entertaining since the past few weeks, but that is sure to come to an end if it remains the same.

We’ve been seeing a promo from either The Shield or the Dogs of War open the show, with a match between members of The Shield and Dogs of War to kick things off. Later, the end result is a six-man tag team match involving the same men to close out the show.

The middle of the show usually sees The Ascension take on either one or both of Bobby Roode and Chad Gabriel, and an MMC team going head to head.

Other than that, there a few promos to set up future matches for pay-per-views.

With six superstars, namely Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Dolph Ziggler, highlighting Raw every week, it’ll only result in a fall in ratings and loss of interest from fans sooner than later.

Therefore, it is important for the WWE to ensure that they end a few of these feuds soon, and move on to newer and fresher feuds that can help both the brand and the superstars.

#3 End - Finn Balor vs Jinder Mahal

Balor and Mahal have been filling the gaps on Raw

Week after week we’ve been seeing a mixture of matches between individuals of two Mixed Match Challenge tag teams comprising of Finn Balor and Bayley, and Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.

The repeated matches make it evident that the WWE Creatives have no direction for two of its most talented superstars, Bayley and Finn Balor, while Jinder Mahal has fallen from grace and Alicia Fox has been around forever with no impressive feuds under her belt.

Jinder Mahal is running a ‘Shanti’ gimmick, which isn’t doing too well and it's obvious during matches that he himself forgets which gimmick he is running at the moment.

Balor and Mahal feuding each other needs to stop immediately for the sake of both the superstars, who are currently struggling on the main roster. Balor needs to move onto a bigger and better feud leading to a prize, while Jinder needs to be established as a meaner heel in the absence of Kevin Owens on Monday Nights.

