3 possible finishes to Edge vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash

With WrestleMania Backlash approaching, AJ Styles will look to avenge his loss to Edge at WWE's biggest event of the year.

While Styles may in fact go 0 for 2, he has one less thing to worry about as Damian Priest has been banned from ringside for the duration of the match. Be that as it may, Damian probably wasn't the only thing The Rated R Superstar had up his sleeve in preparation for the match.

Will AJ Styles be able to come out on top this time? Will a Finn Bálor interference affect the outcome? Will Edge prove to be too crafty for The Phenomenal One yet again? Who really threw that pie at Kevin Owens?

Here are 3 possibilities in regards to the first three questions and not the last one.

#3 AJ Styles wins with an assist from Finn Bálor

Following Styles' victory over Damian Priest via O'Connor Roll, he found himself at the hands of a post-match beatdown from Judgment Day.

Luckily for Styles, Finn Bálor evened the odds by coming to the rescue.

Styles' victory may mean that Priest is banned from the match, but that doesn't mean The Rated-R Superstar won't find another crafty way to bend the rules.

Seeing as how Bálor is now a part of this angle, he could play enforcer and stop Edge from doing anything underhanded during the climax of the match.

Edge's frustration from Bálor's involvement could be enough to distract him long enough for Styles to hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

#2 AJ Styles wins via surprise roll up

The feud between Styles and Edge has been an intense one.

Both men are high-profile WWE Superstars. Both men have had their fair share of WrestleMania moments. Both men will probably always be booked to look strong even in defeat at this point in their careers.

With that being said, if this rematch isn't intended to be their last encounter and the decision is made for Styles to go over, a surprise roll-up victory might be the way WWE decides to go in order to keep the interest going.

Whether Styles counters a Spear with a School Boy or rolls up Edge the same way he recently did Preist on Monday Night RAW, a surprise small package like victory is never out of the question in the world of pro wrestling.

#1 Edge wins with an assist from Finn Bálor

Despite the fact that Bálor has recently had his differences with Priest, there may still be a chance he turns on AJ and aligns himself with Judgment Day.

Edge is portraying the heel coming into his match this Sunday. If he's going to defeat Styles again, chances are there's going to be some fly-by-night shenanigans involved.

The Hall of Famer may attempt to bring a foreign object into the ring only to get cut off seconds later by the ref before any damage is done. Balor isn't barred from ringside and honestly may have grown tired of being considered an afterthought.

This could be all the motivation he needs to run to the ring when the ref is incapacitated and cost AJ Styles the victory via the aforementioned weapon.

Edited by Brandon Nell