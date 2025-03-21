3 finishes for Jacob Fatu vs Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown this week is set to emanate from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, and some massive matches and segments have been announced for the show. Among the card announced, The Monster of All Monsters Braun Strowman is set to clash with the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu once again.

Ad

Last week's episode of the blue brand featured Fatu unleashing an assault on the former Universal Champion, leaving him all bruised up in the timekeeper's area after ending up with a tag team loss. This then led to a match between both men being announced, with their grueling rivalry continuing to make headlines around the world.

Strowman and Fatu have locked horns in the past as well. Both men met each other in the ring at Saturday Night's Main Event before Royal Rumble, where the Samoan Werewolf had his hand raised. Further, both men came face-to-face in the Men's Royal Rumble match, where Strowman eliminated Fatu after a surprising appearance.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

This week's episode of SmackDown will be the next stop in their feud ahead of WrestleMania 41. With the Grandest Stage of Them All on the horizon, numerous things could happen that could end up changing the landscape of the blue brand. Let's check out a few finishes for the upcoming match.

#3. Solo Sikoa costs Jacob Fatu another match

The former Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa has been making mistake after mistake, and both Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga have been ending up on the losing end somehow due to this. Fatu lost his opportunity to punch his ticket to the Men's Elimination Chamber because of that, and history might repeat itself on this week's blue brand episode as well.

Ad

Solo Sikoa might accidentally end up costing Jacob Fatu another opportunity, which could lead to the Samoan Werewolf losing his calm and unleashing an assault on Sikoa, to finally set up a match for WrestleMania 41.

#2. Jacob Fatu wins after some help

Ad

The feud between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman doesn't need to end ahead of WrestleMania. Rather, with the Grandest Stage of Them All on the horizon, WWE could give Fatu a controversial win on this week's episode of the blue brand and make one final match between both stars official for WrestleMania.

Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa could together help Sikoa pick a victory against Strowman, which could end up with the faction unleashing an assault on the monster following the match. This could lead to Fatu vs Strowman being announced with a massive stipulation for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

#1. Rusev makes his return to WWE

Former AEW superstar Rusev has been rumored to make his WWE return for quite some time now. The former United States Champion could make an appearance on this week's episode of SmackDown to come to the aid of Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 assault.

This could lead to a potential tag team match featuring Rusev and Strowman against Fatu and Sikoa, where WWE could make headlines around the world with a Bloodline break-up. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the upcoming match on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback