3 finishing moves top WWE Superstars don't use anymore

Before Roman Reigns used the Spear, he used a move called the Checkmate

Finishing moves are an essential part of pro wrestling. There was a time when there was nothing more final than a finisher, although it's become more and more common for wrestlers to kick out of multiple finishers in a match.

Some finishers are submission based, while others are strikes or grapple moves. Finishing moves also change for Superstars over the years at different points of their careers. In today's article, let's take a look at some WWE Superstars and the finishing moves they don't use anymore.

#3 Dean Ambrose - Midnight Special

Dean Ambrose is a grand slam winner in WWE

Dean Ambrose has had a fantastic career in the WWE by anyone's standards but it's still pretty clear that it could have amounted to so much more.

Ambrose made his bow in WWE along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as part of The Shield. After their main roster debut, the trio took the main roster by storm, destroying everything in their way. Ambrose was treated as the de facto leader of The Shield back in those days but after the group broke up, he was often booked as an afterthought.

Despite the 'Lunatic Fringe' being a grand slam winner in WWE, he's often been booked in ludicrous storylines. Remember Mitch the plant?

WWE also neutered Ambrose's Dirty Deeds from a double underhook DDT to a vanilla version of the move a number of Superstars just use in their repertoire.

However, let's talk about Dean Ambrose's old finisher in developmental today. It was a lot more impactful than either version of the Dirty Deeds.

Before the Dirty Deeds, Dean Ambrose's finisher was the Midnight Special. It was basically Ambrose's version of the White Noise which is used by Sheamus.

