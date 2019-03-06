3 Former NXT Champions Vince McMahon loves and 3 he doesn't

A look at some former NXT Champions

One thing WWE fans are fearful of nowadays is how their favourite Superstars from NXT will fare once they debut on the main roster. We all know that Vince McMahon doesn't watch much NXT and sometimes surefire successes like SAnitY somehow rarely even make it to television.

In this article, we take a look at some former NXT Champions to see how they've fared on the main roster and which of the ones on our list Vince McMahon is a fan of.

#3 LIKES - Finn Balor

Finn Balor

Finn Balor is definitely one of the most popular NXT Champions of all time and he's also one of Vince's favourite former NXT Champions. Balor won the title from Kevin Owens at WWE Beast In The East in Tokyo and held onto it for 292 days until he lost it to Samoa Joe at an NXT Live Event in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Finn Balor was thrust into the Universal title picture soon after his main roster debut and beat Roman Reigns on that very night. He went on to become the first WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam but was injured during the match and forced to vacate his title.

Balor was put over on the mic by both John Cena and Mr. McMahon himself in the lead up to his battle with Brock Lesnar. Balor is currently WWE IC Champion.

#3 NOT A FAN OF - Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura with Triple H

Shinsuke Nakamura was a huge signing for NXT and he proved it on his debut itself, beating Sami Zayn in an incredible match at NXT TakeOver: Dallas. Nakamura is a 2-time NXT Champion, winning the title from Samoa Joe on both occasions. Nakamura eventually lost the title to Bobby Roode at TakeOver: San Antonio.

Since Nakamura's move to the main roster, he won the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble but it never really looked like Vince McMahon had full faith in him and didn't quite pull the trigger. Nakamura lost against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 and after that feud, did little on SmackDown despite holding the US Championship for a period.

