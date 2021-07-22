3 Legendary former WWE Superstars who are currently free agents

Wrestlers have several options when it comes to signing with a company these days. From WWE to AEW to Impact to New Japan Pro Wrestling, a Superstar has a lot of companies to choose from.

While many of the finest wrestlers in the world are currently signed to different promotions, there are still plenty of talented Superstars operating as free agents. Several of these free agents once worked with WWE, and many even made a name for themselves due to it.

In this list, we will take a look at three legendary former WWE Superstars who are currently free agents. Which one of them would you want to see in WWE again? Let us know in the comments section.

#3 Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Will Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly the most popular free agent right now. The Beast Incarnate is currently not signed with either WWE or UFC. Lesnar is a massive name to be on the free-agent market, considering everything he has accomplished in his career.

Because of his massive fan following, Lesnar can choose where and when he wants to work. It is also possible that the Beast retires altogether, but the possibility of this happening is quite low.

It is well known that The Beast is a smart businessman. If the right deal is presented to him he will most likely make a return. Currently, there are no updates regarding his return to the ring.

#2 Former WWE Divas Champion Mickie James

Mickie James was released by WWE this year!

Mickie James is one of the all-time great female wrestlers, a Hall of Fame-worthy performer. She is someone who can still add a lot of value to a pro-wrestling promotion.

James was let go by WWE on April 15 this year. Her release was not surprising, given how WWE had no idea how to utilize her talent

Mickie will be a terrific addition to whichever company she signs with. Mickie James would be an excellent addition to the AEW women's division right now. She can be a legitimate top talent in the division and can also assist some of the younger, less experienced female Superstars.

#1 Former WWE Champion RVD

Can we see RVD in WWE for one more run?

RVD is one of the most experienced free agents in the industry right now. RVD's career is undoubtedly coming to an end at this point, but he can still offer a lot to this industry.

Since the Ruthless Aggression Era, Rob Van Dam has been a fan favorite. He has created some of the most awe-inspiring moments in the history of pro-wrestling. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

RVD's contract with Impact Wrestling expired this year and he is currently a free agent. Considering his massive fan following and impeccable in-ring skills, it will not be a surprise if RVD ends up signing with the company for one final run.

Should RVD sign with WWE or AEW? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section.

