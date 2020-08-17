3 Former WWE Superstars who now work as backstage producers for WWE and 2 who are former TNA wrestlers

There's so much effort that goes behind each and every WWE match that we see on our screen every week. We all give a lot of credit to the WWE Superstars performing in the ring for an amazing match, and they sure deserve all of it, but there are also some unsung heroes behind all these matches - WWE producers.

WWE producers are in many ways the link that joins the WWE Superstars and the creative team. They help the Superstars plan the matches (yes, the matches are scripted, sorry Kayfabe!), the spots, and even help with promos and storylines, and so much more. Most of these producers are usually former wrestlers who have several years of experience in the industry, having been through it themselves.

So getting to the point, let's take a look at five current backstage producers for WWE, three of whom are former WWE Superstars and the other two are former TNA wrestlers. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 Former WWE Superstar who works as a backstage producer for WWE: Mark Henry

“When I was 9 yrs. old, my Grandma took me to Beaumont, Texas. And it just so happened, my favorite wrestler was on the card... #AndreTheGiant picked me up and that’s why I’m here today.”~Mark Henry @WWE Hall of Fame #WWEHof

No such thing as chance. pic.twitter.com/rZtPD39knd — Lilian Peña (@LiLPeN43) April 8, 2018

WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry (Real Name: Mark Jerrold Henry) has been one of the most dominating Superstars in WWE history. Known for his incredible strength and power, Mark Henry made his WWE/WWF debut in 1996.

In his over two-decade-long career, Mark Henry became one of the most popular Superstars of the company. He is a former World Heavyweight Champion and also a former WWE European Champion. After WrestleMania 33, Mark Henry transitioned into a backstage producer role.

In a recent interview with Muscle & Fitness, Mark Henry described his current role with WWE as follows -

“I work with our talent development. I want to be a part of having my fingerprints on the future of pro wrestling. I’m able to talk to all the younger wrestlers now and give them the life lessons and the travel lessons that I’ve learned. And so far, so good. I’ve not had one person reject what I am trying to teach. That speaks volumes for who we pick as talents.

I think the important thing is to tell wrestlers to enjoy the [WWE] journey, and that it is important for the fans to have a connection with the talent”

Mark Henry keeps making appearances and cameos for WWE whenever the company requires. He continues to be a loving personality and is admired by the WWE Universe.