×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Former WWE Superstars That We May See At Crown Jewel

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
552   //    19 Oct 2018, 19:15 IST

We are likely to see some familiar old faces at the event
We are likely to see some familiar old faces at the event

Despite all the controversy regarding the event, the WWE Crown Jewel event is currently still scheduled to go ahead. A number of legends have already been announced for the card, including Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Kane.

The card is still pretty open as we have just three matches announced for the PPV, so we may see a number of unannounced returns just like we did back at April's event in Saudi Arabia. Here we will look at three other WWE stars who may make an appearance at November's big pay-per-view event.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#3 The Great Khali

The Great Khali
The Great Khali

Like him or not, The Great Khali's physical condition and height alone was enough for him to be a major force in the WWE. His limited move set and sub-par promo skills ultimately held him back. However, he remains a big name due to his unforgettable frame and size.

At the age of 46, and after years away from the ring, it has to be assumed that any return to the WWE would be brief. The Indian wrestler has of course made appearances at last year's Battleground, in addition to appearing in April's event in Saudi Arabia. Another cameo appearance is incredibly likely, as the wrestler is among the most recognisable stars, in addition to remaining hugely popular in his native country.

#2 Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

After months of heavy speculation, Chris Jericho failed to appear at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. This could perhaps be due to a planned appearance from Jericho at the Crown Jewel event, as the two PPV's are scheduled less than three weeks apart.

It is also worth noting that just like the Great Khali, Jericho took part in the WWE's April event in Saudi Arabia. All signs point to Jericho making another appearance for the company, as his free agent status means that Jericho can pick and choose the events that appeal the most to him. A big payday in front of a huge crowd is exactly what Jericho is looking for at this stage of his career, which was of course something Impact ultimately couldn't offer him.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 CM Punk Chris Jericho WWE Network
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
3 alternate locations for WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
3 results for the Tag Team Match at WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho claims that he's not interested...
RELATED STORY
What WWE Starrcade tells us about the Crown Jewel results
RELATED STORY
3 things Dean Ambrose could do at WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
4 superstars who could return to WWE at Crown Jewel's...
RELATED STORY
3 rumoured matches which must happen at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
6 Controversial Things WWE Must Do Before Crown Jewel 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons to be excited for WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
Predicting Every Participant in the WWE World Cup at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us