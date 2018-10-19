3 Former WWE Superstars That We May See At Crown Jewel

We are likely to see some familiar old faces at the event

Despite all the controversy regarding the event, the WWE Crown Jewel event is currently still scheduled to go ahead. A number of legends have already been announced for the card, including Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Kane.

The card is still pretty open as we have just three matches announced for the PPV, so we may see a number of unannounced returns just like we did back at April's event in Saudi Arabia. Here we will look at three other WWE stars who may make an appearance at November's big pay-per-view event.

#3 The Great Khali

Like him or not, The Great Khali's physical condition and height alone was enough for him to be a major force in the WWE. His limited move set and sub-par promo skills ultimately held him back. However, he remains a big name due to his unforgettable frame and size.

At the age of 46, and after years away from the ring, it has to be assumed that any return to the WWE would be brief. The Indian wrestler has of course made appearances at last year's Battleground, in addition to appearing in April's event in Saudi Arabia. Another cameo appearance is incredibly likely, as the wrestler is among the most recognisable stars, in addition to remaining hugely popular in his native country.

#2 Chris Jericho

After months of heavy speculation, Chris Jericho failed to appear at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory event. This could perhaps be due to a planned appearance from Jericho at the Crown Jewel event, as the two PPV's are scheduled less than three weeks apart.

It is also worth noting that just like the Great Khali, Jericho took part in the WWE's April event in Saudi Arabia. All signs point to Jericho making another appearance for the company, as his free agent status means that Jericho can pick and choose the events that appeal the most to him. A big payday in front of a huge crowd is exactly what Jericho is looking for at this stage of his career, which was of course something Impact ultimately couldn't offer him.

