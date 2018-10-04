3 Former WWE Wrestlers Who Look Way Different Now And 2 From WCW

Wrestlers undoubtedly come and go in the business, and just as one Superstar leaves pro wrestling or takes some time off from the "big leagues", a new star emerges -- that's simply how sports entertainment was designed. The number of wrestlers who have been through WCW and WWE over the years is enormous, and there are dozens upon dozens of wrestlers who we have not really seen or heard from in years -- it's highly probable you'd like to know how some of your favorite former WCW and WWE stars are looking like today...

The sports entertainment industry has always revolved around talent who had superhuman-level shredded physiques, and as we're sure you can imagine, maintaining that kind of shape is incredibly hard given their already grueling wrestling schedules. Some former WWE/WCW wrestlers have managed to stay in shape, where as others have decided to give up on their intense training or have suffered from injuries. The bottom line is that all of the wrestlers featured on this list look much different now -- some for the better, and some for the worse. Today, we will look at 3 former WWE wrestlers who look way different now, and 2 from WCW.

#5 Former WWE Wrestler: Stevie Richards

Former WWE wrestler Stevie Richards hasn't been in the wrestling spotlight for quite some time...

Stevie Richards has spent time in pretty well all of the major wrestling organizations throughout his career (ECW, WCW, WWE, TNA and ROH), and while Richards was never a main event caliber talent, he's still very much a memorable wrestler from the WWE's Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era's. With that said, it's been quite a few years since we've heard from Stevie, but the simple fact remains Richards is in absolutely phenomenal shape -- especially for being 46 years old!

Although Stevie Richards was always in pretty standard wrestling shape, Richards physique is above and beyond what it was back in the 90s and early-mid 2000s. Stevie Richards still takes some Indie wrestling bookings now and again, but the former WWE Hardcore Champion has put forth most of his time and effort into his fitness business -- Stevie Richards Fitness, a company he has used to help others achieve their desired physiques.

